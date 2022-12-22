FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Texas A&M University-Commerce went 0-2 in the Indiana Classic men’s basketball tournament.
The Lions fell 85-68 on Monday to Purdue Fort Wayne and then 62-52 on Tuesday to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
IUPUI outshot the Lions 51-38% from the field but the Lions went 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
Jlynn Counter, who was 9-of-13 from the field and 4-4 from the line, led the Jaguars and all scorers with 23 points. Daylan Hamilton tossed in 14 points to go with four assists. Vincent Brady II added 11 points.
Kalen Williams and Demarcus Demonia both tossed in 10 points to lead the Lions, while Luka Vasic added 9 and Jerome Brewer Jr. contributed 7 points and six rebounds.
A&M-Commerce shot 56% from the field against Purdue Fort Wayne but lost 19 turnovers.
C.J. Roberts, who was 8-of-11 from the field, led the Lions with 18 points. Demonia, who was 7-of-9 from the field, was next with 17 points. Tommie Lewis added 12 points. Alonzo Dodd led the Lions with six rebounds.
Purdue Fort Wayne put four players in double digits: Bobby Planutis (15), Jarred Godfrey (14), Damian Chong Qui (14) and Anthony Roberts (12).
The Lions, who are now 4-9 for the season, will take Christmas off before returning to action at the University of Texas on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.
