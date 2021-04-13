COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams each picked up championships in their annual home event, as the Lions earned dominant point totals in the East Texas Invitational on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Both the men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay teams were meet champions, with the men winning in 3:15.15 and the women winning in 3:53.65.
Three Lions were champions in running events, with Shadaria Hall winning the women’s 100 in 12.18, Minna Svaerd winning the women’s 400 hurdles in 59.35 seconds and Nicodemus Rotich taking the men’s 5,000 in 14:14.80.
Svaerd’s time ranks second in NCAA Division II and Rotich’s time ranks 15th nationally and both of those marks are provisional qualifying marks for the national meet.
The field events for the Lions dominated the field, with 11 entries winning their championship.
Hailey Wanoreck (Hamshire-Fannett) won the women’s hammer throw at 53.99 meters (177-1) and the women’s discus throw at 46.99 meters (154-2).
Keeley Norris (Texarkana Liberty-Eylau) was also a double champion, winning the women’s long jump at 5.86 meters (19-2 ¾) and the women’s triple jump at 11.13 meters (36-6 ¼”).
The Lion women completed a sweep of the throws with Candesha Scott (Grenada) winning the women’s javelin throw at 45.28 meters (148-7) and Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield Legacy) winning the women’s shot put at 13.22 meters (43-4 ½).
In addition to her 400-meter hurdle title and anchoring the 4x400 meter relay, Svaerd was the women’s pole vault champion at 3.60 meters (11-9 ¾”).
Micky Ferdinand (Micoud, St. Lucia) won the men’s high jump at 2.05 meters (6-8 ¾”) and Chelsea Cheek (Baytown Lee) was the women’s high jump winner at 1.60 meters (5-3).
Steven Sanchez (New Braunfels) won the men’s hammer throw at 52.69 meters (172’ 10”) and Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) won the men’s shot put at 15.88 meters (52-1 ¼).
