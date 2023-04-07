FRISCO — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field student-athlete Tamara Susa has been named the Southland Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday afternoon.
Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) threw a personal-best 157 feet, 8 inches (48.05m) to finish as the runner up in the javelin B section at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. That mark puts her tops in the conference and sixth in the South Central Region.
This is the first career weekly honor for Susa and first for the Lions during the outdoor season. A&M-Commerce received four weekly honors during the indoor season.
The Lions are next in action on April 14-15, when they host the East Texas Invitational at Memorial Stadium.
