COMMERCE — Texas A&M University, which went 33-18 last season, is to open the 2022 softball season at home on Tuesday against Augustana of South Dakota.
The Lions are scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. Augustana is ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II preseason rankings.
The Lions return most of its core last season when the Lions were just one win shy of earning the program’s first trip to the NCAA finals site. A&M-Commerce advanced to the South Central Regional finals last season, serving as hosts for the second time in program history. The Lions fell to the eventual national champion, West Texas A&M.
The Lions have scheduled 12 games against teams ranked in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association preseason top 25, including four games against top five teams in the first two weeks of the season.
The Lone Star Conference schedule features the defending national champions, West Texas A&M and the preseason No. 1 team in the country, UT Tyler, who is now a full member of Division II and eligible for the postseason. The Lions are selected to finish fifth in the Lone Star Conference standings.
“The schedule is designed to push us up in the rankings early, especially in our region,” said coach Gay McNutt. “These games are extremely important when it comes to hosting the regional and bumps us up in the national rankings as well.”
The top five batting average leaders for the Lions last season are back this spring. Madison Schaefer (Frisco Independence) was named first team all-LSC in 2021 and received all-region recognition by the NFCA and Division II Conference Commissioners Association leads the group, followed by Samantha Dutton (Tulsa, Okla.), MacKenzie Dugi (St. Hedwig East Central), Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy), and Uxua Modrego (Burlada, Spain). LeBlanc also received first team all-LSC and all-region honors.
A rarity in college softball, the Lions retain both starting pitchers this spring. Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated) and LeBlanc combined to start 51 games. LeBlanc pitched to an ERA of 2.18 and Otto recorded an ERA of 2.88, and both earned first team all-LSC honors.
“The sky is the limit when you have players like Emily Otto and Alyssa LeBlanc,” said McNutt. “If they stay healthy and continue their performance the last several years, this is going to be a very good team.”
