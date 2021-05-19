COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s softball team kept fans on the edge of their seats before Emily Otto struck out the last two batters with the bases loaded to gave the Lions a 4-3 win over Colorado Mesa on Wednesday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament.
The 29-16 Lions advanced to the winner’s bracket quarterfinals against top-seeded Oklahoma Christian at noon Thursday at the John Cain Family Complex in Commerce.
The Mavericks fell to 38-4 on the season.
Based on new guidance from the NCAA, starting with Thursday’s games, the South Central Regional will be 100% capacity for the fans with no masking requirements. Tickets are available at www.WeAreLionsTix.com.
The Lions capitalized on their minimized opportunities, and the Lion pitchers and defense delivered down the stretch.
A&M-Commerce opened the scoring in the top of the first, as Kimber Qualls and Alyssa LeBlanc slugged solo homers for a 2-0 lead.
LeBlanc was perfect through the first two innings in the circle before Mesa scraped together two runs in the third to tie the game at 2-all.
In the top of the fifth, Chealsea Slider led off with a double, then pinch runner Da’Jia Davis advanced to third on a ground-out and gave the Lions a 3-2 lead when she scampered home on a passed ball.
Slider, at shortstop, turned a spectacular play on defense in the bottom of the fifth to fire the Lions up. She caught Lauren Wedman’s low line drive and then from her knees threw in time to first to double up the base runner.
The offense responded in the sixth with the game-winning run. Qualls walked, advanced to second on Samantha Dutton’s sacrifice bunt, to third on a ground-out and scored when Kinsie Hebler beat out an infield single, making it 4-2.
The Mavericks battled back in the bottom of the seventh, showing why they entered the tournament with only three losses. LeBlanc issued a pair of walks and was relieved by Emily Otto. Singles by Drew Sims and Brooke Doumer scored one run and loaded the bases, putting the game-winning run in scoring position.
Otto then closed out the game with two straight strikeouts, with the second punch-out on a called third strike, sending the Lion dugout into celebration mode.
LeBlanc moved her season record to 16-10, allowing three runs – one earned — on four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in six plus innings. Otto earned her first save of the season.
Neal, LeBlanc, Hebler, and Slider collected the Lions’ four hits, with three going for extra bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.