COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce softball coach Brittany Miller has announced the hiring of Crystl Bustos, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated athletes in softball history, as the Lions’ assistant coach.
Bustos, known in the softball world as “the Big Bruiser” and the “Babe Ruth of Softball,” has won three Olympic medals, including gold in 2000 and 2004, and won one World championship gold medals, three Pan American gold dedals, and two World Cup championships. She has hit the most home runs in Olympic softball history and was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and is also a member of the National Softball Hall of Fame.
“Crystl is one of the most knowledgeable, and experienced coaches in our game,” said Miller. “Her attention to detail, her experience, and knowledge will help develop our program as we go through this transition. She is committed to the growth and working the process. We are extremely excited to have a coach with her caliber joining us!”
The 2008 USA Softball Player of the Year has coached for Mt. SAC college, the Texas Charge of National Pro Fastpitch. She also played and coached alongside Miller with the Akron Racers. She is the owner of the Ruthless Softball organization, one of the premier clubs in California, Texas, Florida, and several other states.
At Mt. SAC, the team compiled the highest batting average in league history in .428 during the 2014 season.
Bustos said, “I am extremely proud to be a part of the Lion family. It’s go time!”
In 2008 at the Beijing Olympics, she batted 11 for 22 with team-best six home runs and 10 RBIs.
Her six home runs and 10 RBIs that season are both Olympic records. Bustos has hit 14 home runs in her three Olympic appearances, which is the record among all Olympic softball hitters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.