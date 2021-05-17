Former Greenville Lion Carandal Hale graduates

Former Greenville Lion Carandal Hale, who runs with the football for Texas A&M University-Commerce duiring a 2018 game, was one of 72 Lion student-athletes that graduated from the university in May.

 Laurie White King

  COMMERCE — While Texas A&M University-Commerce commencement ceremonies were unable to be held in the traditional manner with large gatherings of family and friends celebrating in the Field House, Lion Athletics was still able to celebrate its May 2021 graduates in a Best In Class fashion.

  A program-record 72 May graduates were honored with an online graduation reception over video conference with deans and other university leadership offering remarks and graduates updating the group on their upcoming plans. They had special access to a video featuring their athletic and academic accomplishments, with that video now released to the public.

  Each graduate would have normally worn a special sash designating their athletic accomplishment (student-athlete, cheer team, athletic trainer) as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. Those sashes have been delivered to each graduate, and their photos will be featured on social media in the coming weeks to ensure each graduate receives public recognition.

  The 72 student-athletes, spirit squad members, and student support staff are May graduates, marking the most known graduates from Lion Athletics in a single graduation cycle.

  Emmanuel Adagbon. Football, Bachelor of Science, Biological Science

  Arnezz Archie, Football, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

  Vanessa Avina, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

  Jerome Bias, Football, Bachelor of Science, Sport & Recreation Management

  Kara Blasingame, Soccer, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance

  Mason Boswell, Men’s Track & Field/XC, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance

  Jeremiah Bridges, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Lexi Bubenchik, Women’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies

  Srdan Budimir, Men’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

  Leslie Campuzano, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

  Ian Colbert, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Chance Cooper, Football, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Courtney Craig, Football, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

  Madison D’Elia, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

  Travis Dafft, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Riley Davidson, Volleyball, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing

  Dayne Douglass, Football, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Elijah Earls, Football, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences

  Augustine Ene, Men’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Kylie Ferguson, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Paige-Lee Garris, Women’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Political Science

  Katie Givens, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Tevin Godfrey, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Destiny Greenwood, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science, Sociology

  Carandal Hale, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Noah Harris, Football, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Xavier Harvey, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Political Science

  Kinsie Hebler, Softball, Bachelor of Arts, Biological Science

  Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Women’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

  Dylan Henderson, Men’s Track & Field, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

  Jaylon Hodge, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Sarah Hogan, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

  Kendall Holmes, Football, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

  Peter Kazibwe, Football, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Kader Kohou, Football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing

  Juliana Louis, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business

  Madison Luther, Volleyball, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing

  Tysia Manuel, Women Basketball Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health Kine Spo Studies

  Dallas Millin, Men’s Golf, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance

  Mallory Morgan, Women’s Track and Field/XC, Bachelor of Science, Biological Science

  Xavier Morris, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Jamar Mosley, Football, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Maryam Muhammad, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

  Kediejah Murphy, Sports Medicine, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Emily Otto, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

  Payton Pardee. Football Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health Kine Spo Studies

  Cally Pausewang, Softball, Master of Science, Mathematics

  Ravae Payne, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Ryan Peschka, Football, Master of Education, Educational Administration

  Kimber Qualls, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Political Science

  Dominique Ramsey, Football, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

  Madison Raynor, Dance, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance

  Darien Redd, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Sport & Recreation Management

  Steven Sanchez, Men’s Track & Field, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

  Ro’Nisha Simpson, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Bri Sims, Softball Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

  Dixon Siuele, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  J.T. Smith, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Kelan Smith, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Agang Tac, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Dejhia Taylor, Sports Medicine, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Stadrian Taylor, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Alexis Velasquez, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Davionne Walker, Sports Medicine, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

  Izzy Ward, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

  Richard West, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

  Keziah Williams, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Molly Willingham, Cheer, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Joe Wolcik, Men’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology

  Chania Wright, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Biological Science

  Ekaterina Zhibareva, Women Basketball Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies

  Madison Zick, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Communication StudiesA&M-

