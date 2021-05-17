COMMERCE — While Texas A&M University-Commerce commencement ceremonies were unable to be held in the traditional manner with large gatherings of family and friends celebrating in the Field House, Lion Athletics was still able to celebrate its May 2021 graduates in a Best In Class fashion.
A program-record 72 May graduates were honored with an online graduation reception over video conference with deans and other university leadership offering remarks and graduates updating the group on their upcoming plans. They had special access to a video featuring their athletic and academic accomplishments, with that video now released to the public.
Each graduate would have normally worn a special sash designating their athletic accomplishment (student-athlete, cheer team, athletic trainer) as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. Those sashes have been delivered to each graduate, and their photos will be featured on social media in the coming weeks to ensure each graduate receives public recognition.
The 72 student-athletes, spirit squad members, and student support staff are May graduates, marking the most known graduates from Lion Athletics in a single graduation cycle.
Emmanuel Adagbon. Football, Bachelor of Science, Biological Science
Arnezz Archie, Football, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Vanessa Avina, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Jerome Bias, Football, Bachelor of Science, Sport & Recreation Management
Kara Blasingame, Soccer, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
Mason Boswell, Men’s Track & Field/XC, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
Jeremiah Bridges, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Lexi Bubenchik, Women’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies
Srdan Budimir, Men’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Leslie Campuzano, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Ian Colbert, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Chance Cooper, Football, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Courtney Craig, Football, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Madison D’Elia, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Travis Dafft, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Riley Davidson, Volleyball, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing
Dayne Douglass, Football, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Elijah Earls, Football, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences
Augustine Ene, Men’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Kylie Ferguson, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Paige-Lee Garris, Women’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Political Science
Katie Givens, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Tevin Godfrey, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Destiny Greenwood, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science, Sociology
Carandal Hale, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Noah Harris, Football, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Xavier Harvey, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Political Science
Kinsie Hebler, Softball, Bachelor of Arts, Biological Science
Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Women’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Dylan Henderson, Men’s Track & Field, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Jaylon Hodge, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Sarah Hogan, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Kendall Holmes, Football, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Peter Kazibwe, Football, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Kader Kohou, Football, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing
Juliana Louis, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business
Madison Luther, Volleyball, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing
Tysia Manuel, Women Basketball Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health Kine Spo Studies
Dallas Millin, Men’s Golf, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
Mallory Morgan, Women’s Track and Field/XC, Bachelor of Science, Biological Science
Xavier Morris, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Jamar Mosley, Football, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Maryam Muhammad, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Kediejah Murphy, Sports Medicine, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Emily Otto, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Payton Pardee. Football Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health Kine Spo Studies
Cally Pausewang, Softball, Master of Science, Mathematics
Ravae Payne, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Ryan Peschka, Football, Master of Education, Educational Administration
Kimber Qualls, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Political Science
Dominique Ramsey, Football, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Madison Raynor, Dance, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
Darien Redd, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Sport & Recreation Management
Steven Sanchez, Men’s Track & Field, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Ro’Nisha Simpson, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Bri Sims, Softball Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Dixon Siuele, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
J.T. Smith, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Kelan Smith, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Agang Tac, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Dejhia Taylor, Sports Medicine, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Stadrian Taylor, Men’s Track & Field, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Alexis Velasquez, Softball, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Davionne Walker, Sports Medicine, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Izzy Ward, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Richard West, Football, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Keziah Williams, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Molly Willingham, Cheer, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Joe Wolcik, Men’s Golf, Bachelor of Science, Learning & Technology
Chania Wright, Women’s Basketball, Bachelor of Science, Biological Science
Ekaterina Zhibareva, Women Basketball Graduate Assistant, Master of Science, Health, Kinesiology, & Sports Studies
Madison Zick, Soccer, Bachelor of Science, Communication StudiesA&M-
