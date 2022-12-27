Symmone James shoots it

Symmone James, shooting the ball inside for Texas A&M University-Commerce during a 2021 basketball game, was one of 23 Lions student-athletes and athletic trainers to graduate during recent ceremonies. 

 David Claybourn | Herald-Banner

  COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce department of athletics celebrates 23 student-athletes and student trainers that participated in December commencement activities.

  Twenty-two current or former student-athletes who received their  bachelors’ degree, while one is receiving a Masters’ degree.

  The student-athletes were honored at a reception.

  The following list of current or former student-athletes and student trainers are participating in December commencement:

 

  Name     Sport/Activity     Degree     Major

  Taryn Cast, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Rehoboth Chibesa, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies

  Zadock Dinkelmann, Football, Bachelor of Science Sociology

  Max Epps, Football, Bachelor of Business Admin Finance

  Jada Garrett, Athletic Training, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Celestin Haba, Football, Bachelor of Science Learning & Technology

  Lyric Hebert, Volleyball, Bachelor of Business Admin Management

  Symmone James, Women’s Basketball,Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Jo-Bentley Keilani, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies

  Kayla Lucas, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Public Health

  Jaiave Magalei, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies

  Xavier Morris, Football, Masters of Business Administration Business Administration

  Axel Paolucci, Men’s Track and Field, Masters of Business Administration Business Administration

  Aiden Pelphrey, Men’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science Sport & Recreation Management

  Ashley Pennington, Volleybal,l Bachelor of Science Psychology

  Maddy Rashford, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Shelbi Sheppard, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Kenedy Snell, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies

  Tamara Susa, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science Sport & Recreation Management

  Imani Taylor, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Landry Tyson, Football, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

  Celeste Vela, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Industrial Engineering

  Dee Walker, Football, Bachelor of Science Learning & Technology

  Talea Westbrooks, Athletic Training, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies

