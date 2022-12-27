COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce department of athletics celebrates 23 student-athletes and student trainers that participated in December commencement activities.
Twenty-two current or former student-athletes who received their bachelors’ degree, while one is receiving a Masters’ degree.
The student-athletes were honored at a reception.
The following list of current or former student-athletes and student trainers are participating in December commencement:
Name Sport/Activity Degree Major
Taryn Cast, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Rehoboth Chibesa, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies
Zadock Dinkelmann, Football, Bachelor of Science Sociology
Max Epps, Football, Bachelor of Business Admin Finance
Jada Garrett, Athletic Training, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Celestin Haba, Football, Bachelor of Science Learning & Technology
Lyric Hebert, Volleyball, Bachelor of Business Admin Management
Symmone James, Women’s Basketball,Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Jo-Bentley Keilani, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies
Kayla Lucas, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Public Health
Jaiave Magalei, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies
Xavier Morris, Football, Masters of Business Administration Business Administration
Axel Paolucci, Men’s Track and Field, Masters of Business Administration Business Administration
Aiden Pelphrey, Men’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science Sport & Recreation Management
Ashley Pennington, Volleybal,l Bachelor of Science Psychology
Maddy Rashford, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Shelbi Sheppard, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Kenedy Snell, Football, Bachelor of General Studies General Studies
Tamara Susa, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science Sport & Recreation Management
Imani Taylor, Women’s Track and Field, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Landry Tyson, Football, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Celeste Vela, Volleyball, Bachelor of Science Industrial Engineering
Dee Walker, Football, Bachelor of Science Learning & Technology
Talea Westbrooks, Athletic Training, Bachelor of Science Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.