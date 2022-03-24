TROPHY CLUB — For the first time in school history, the No. 19 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team has won three tournaments in the same season.
The Lions won their home tournament, the Lion Invitational, by eight strokes at the Trophy Club Country Club.
A&M-Commerce led the 10-team tournament by six strokes entering Tuesday and went on to shoot the lowest team score in the final round of 318. The Lions accumulated a score of 935 (308-309-318). Angelo State finished as the runner up with a team score of 943 (316-305-322).
The Lions won the Ranger Invitational and the West Texas A&M Invitational in the fall and this is the second straight year that the Lions have won multiple tournaments in the same season.
“I am incredibly proud of the team,” said Lions coach Lise Malherbe. “They deserve it. The win gives us great momentum going into the last couple regular season tournaments.”
The Lions’ Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) finished second among the individuals by one stroke to Arkansas Tech’s Jacqueline Klemm. Hempel entered the day two strokes back and she finished with a score of 225 (75-75-75), while Klemm shot a 224 (74-74-76) in the three rounds at the 56-golfer tournament.
Michelle Becker (San Antonio Reagan) finished tied for seventh with a score of 238 (80-78-80) along with Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain), who had scores of 79, 77, 82, in the three rounds, and Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand), who carded rounds of 74, 83, 81. The three golfers are among five golfers tied for seventh. Jordan Dusckas (Flower Mound Marcus) finished 34th with a score of 247 (85-79-83).
Competing as individuals, Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand), Julianna Crow (Trinity School of Midland) and Karlee Nichols (San Antonio Smithson Valley) finished in the top 20. Far-Arun tied for 12th with a three-round total of 239 (82-79-78), Crow placed in a tie for 18th place with a score of 241 (79-81-81) and Nichols carded a three-round score of 242 (76-79-87), to place in a tie for 20th place.
The Lions are to close out the regular season with two tournaments in Arizona. A&M-Commerce takes part in the RJGA Palm Valley Classic on April 1-2 and the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational on April 4-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.