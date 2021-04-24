A&M-Commerce Lions

  ARLINGTON — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team worked its way up the team finished in a tie for third place at the 2021 Lone Star Conference Championships at Tierra Verde Golf Club on Wednesday.

  The Lions carded a 54-hole total of 887 (289-301-297), tying with Cameron for third. Oklahoma Christian won the title at 858 for the Eagles’ first LSC championship.

  Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) was the Lions’ top finisher at even par 216 (70-72-74), which placed him sixth on the individual leaderboard. McCulloch carded two birdies in Wednesday’s final round and tied for the tournament lead in par five scoring at 8-under for the event.

  Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) shot the Lions’ lowest round of the day at even par and moved up to 20th in the individual standings at 223 (73-78-72). He had five birdies in Wednesday’s round.

  Zach Burch (Lubbock Cooper) placed 25th at 24 after a 75 on Wednesday, Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) placed 28th at 225 after a 76 in the final round and Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) placed 50th at 233 with a 78 Wednesday.

  Jake Doggett of Midwestern State finished at 10-under par to lead the individual golfers. Doggett fired rounds of 65, 71 and 70 for a 206 total.

  Parker Holekamp of Texas A&M International was second (69-72-68-209).

                   Lone Star Conference

              Men’s Golf Tournament

             Tierra Verde Golf Club

1. Oklahoma Christian        281-298-279-858

2. Midwestern State           286-299-284-869

3. A&M-Commerce             289-301-297-887

3. Cameron                       287-309-291-887

5. Western N.M.                292-297-302-891

6. Lubbock Christian          288-306-298-892

7. Dallas Baptist                293-303-297-893

7. St. Mary’s                      295-307-291-893

9. UT Permian Basin           299-302-297-898

10. Arkansas-Ft. Smith       307-308-292-907

10. UT Tyler                       299-311-297-907

12. Tex. A&M International  294-313-302-909

13. West Texas A&M           300-310-301-911

  A&M-Commerce golfers:

T6. Nathan McCulloch      70-72-74-216

T20. Tripp Wallace           73-78-72-223

T25. Zach Burch              72-77-75-224

T28. Brody Blackmon       75-74-76-225

T50. Simon Haas             74-81-78-233

