ARLINGTON — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team worked its way up the team finished in a tie for third place at the 2021 Lone Star Conference Championships at Tierra Verde Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Lions carded a 54-hole total of 887 (289-301-297), tying with Cameron for third. Oklahoma Christian won the title at 858 for the Eagles’ first LSC championship.
Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) was the Lions’ top finisher at even par 216 (70-72-74), which placed him sixth on the individual leaderboard. McCulloch carded two birdies in Wednesday’s final round and tied for the tournament lead in par five scoring at 8-under for the event.
Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) shot the Lions’ lowest round of the day at even par and moved up to 20th in the individual standings at 223 (73-78-72). He had five birdies in Wednesday’s round.
Zach Burch (Lubbock Cooper) placed 25th at 24 after a 75 on Wednesday, Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) placed 28th at 225 after a 76 in the final round and Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) placed 50th at 233 with a 78 Wednesday.
Jake Doggett of Midwestern State finished at 10-under par to lead the individual golfers. Doggett fired rounds of 65, 71 and 70 for a 206 total.
Parker Holekamp of Texas A&M International was second (69-72-68-209).
Lone Star Conference
Men’s Golf Tournament
Tierra Verde Golf Club
1. Oklahoma Christian 281-298-279-858
2. Midwestern State 286-299-284-869
3. A&M-Commerce 289-301-297-887
3. Cameron 287-309-291-887
5. Western N.M. 292-297-302-891
6. Lubbock Christian 288-306-298-892
7. Dallas Baptist 293-303-297-893
7. St. Mary’s 295-307-291-893
9. UT Permian Basin 299-302-297-898
10. Arkansas-Ft. Smith 307-308-292-907
10. UT Tyler 299-311-297-907
12. Tex. A&M International 294-313-302-909
13. West Texas A&M 300-310-301-911
A&M-Commerce golfers:
T6. Nathan McCulloch 70-72-74-216
T20. Tripp Wallace 73-78-72-223
T25. Zach Burch 72-77-75-224
T28. Brody Blackmon 75-74-76-225
T50. Simon Haas 74-81-78-233
