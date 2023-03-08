SUGAR LAND — Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team shot the second-best score on Tuesday at Sweetwater Golf Club to take seventh place at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational.
Three of the five Lion golfers scored under par on Tuesday, led by a three-under 69 by Balint Zavaczki, who finished in a tie for 28th place with a score of 218 (77-72-69), while Chance Mulligan tied for 59th place with a score of 71 on Tuesday and carded a total of 226 (80-75-71).
Nathan McCulloch shot a 73 in the third round and finished the tournament with a score of 211 (68-70-73), tying with four other golfers for 10th.
Simon Haas tied for 21st with a score of 216 (71-73-72), while Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk carded a round of 71. .
“We saw big improvements from everyone this week,” said Lions coach Brian Dolehide. “We started off slow in our first round, but moving into the second and third round, the guys made some good adjustments and we finished strong. Looking forward to working hard these next few weeks building up to The Big Texan.”
Weber State won the tournament by six strokes over Incarnate Word.
Tarleton’s Jack Anderson won the individual title with a score of 204 (68-66-70).
The Lions have two more competitions before the conference championships next month. A&M-Commerce is next in action on March 27-28 in Kerrville at The Big Texan.
