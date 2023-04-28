SAN ANTONIO — Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk and Nathan McCulloch of Texas A&M University-Commerce tied for 19th place at the Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championships on Thursday at the Hill Country Resort Golf Club.
“We put ourselves in a great position sitting in second place halfway through the tournament, but we weren’t able to hold on and struggled a bit in the final round making some big numbers,” said Lions first year coach Brian Dolehide.”
The Lions carded rounds of 292, 297 and 305 to finish seventh in the team standings at 894. Augusta (282-281-295-858) won the team title by 14 strokes over New Orleans (290-2391-3291-872) as Lamar was third (290-292-296-878).
Both Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) and McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) tied for 19th with matching total scores of 222. McCulloch shot rounds of 73, 74 and 75. Phaithuncharoensuk shot rounds of 73, 71 and 71.
Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) tied for 24th with a score of 224 (72-76-76), while Chance Mulligan (Dallas Bishop Dunne) placed 33rd with a score of 228 (74-77-77) and Corey Maher (Frisco) tied for 38th with a score of 229 (76-76-77).
This week marked the final collegiate rounds for McCulloch, Phaithuncharoensuk, and Haas.
“We’re looking forward to the off-season schedule and we will learn from this experience heading into September,” said Dolehide.
