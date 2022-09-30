HUNTSVILLE — Moving a spot up on the leaderboard on Tuesday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team finished eighth at the Bearkat Invitational hosted by Sam Houston at the Ravens Nest Golf Course.
The Bearkats won their home tournament by 40 strokes with a team score of ULM, 40 strokes better than ULM, which finished as the runner-up, and 50 strokes ahead of Houston Christian, which was third among 13 teams. Sam Houston also went 1-2-3 on the player leaderboard. Zulaikah Nasseer won the 75-golfer tournament.
“I am proud of the team for moving up three spots on the leaderboard after round one,” said Lions coach Lise Malherbe. “We are going to take this weekend to keep improving on our putting and work on our Par-5 strategies,
“We hope to bring our team average down closer to 300 in the next two tournaments. We’re halfway through our fall season and we are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Benz Far-Arun (Phuket, Thailand) carded a team-best round of 73 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 23rd place with a score of 229 (79-77-73). Henriette Stranda (Kraakstad, Norway) tied for 38th place with a score of 234 (77-78-79). Marie Naeher (Neuenbuerg, Germany) and Jordan Ducskas (Flower Mound Marcus) finished tied for 44th place with score of 236. Naeher shot 81-75-80 in the three rounds, while Dusckas carded rounds of 79-83-74.
Michelle Becker (San Antonio — Reagan) tied for 61st place finishing with a score of 240 (84-75-81).
The Lions are idle for the next couple of weeks before playing on Oct. 10-11 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic hosted by Arkansas State.
