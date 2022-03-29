TROPHY CLUB — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team closed out its home tournament, the Lion Invitational, on Tuesday at the Trophy Club Country Club, placing 15th.
The Lions carded a three-round score of 942 (316-312-314). The defending national champions, Arkansas Tech, won the 18-team tournament by a score of 871 (292-288-291), finishing 17 strokes better than the runner-up, Midwestern State. The Lions trailed Arkansas Fort-Smith for 14th place by two strokes.
“This was a tough week for us, but we will get better and be back stronger next week,” said coach Ryan Hand.
Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) was the Lions’ top finisher with a score of 230 (72-83-75), he tied for 38th place. Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) tied for 52nd place with a two-day score of 235 (79-76-80). Luis Martinez (Caracas, Venezuela) carded a score of 242 (81-80-81) to place in a tie for 71st place, Zach Burch (Lubbock Cooper) tied for 73rd place with a score of 243 (87-78-78) and Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) also tied for 73rd with a score of 84-78-81 in the three rounds.
Midwestern State’s Jake Doggett won by six strokes (68-71-69).
The Lions will next head to Bullard for the King-Alfred Spring Invitational, hosted by UT Tyler on Monday and Tuesday.
