NORMAN, Okla. — Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk has earned honorable mention all-America honors from PING and the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) is the 13th All-American in program history. The Lions have received at least one all-America honors in each of the last two seasons, the program’s first two since 2009 and just the sixth in the NCAA Division II era.
“I am very happy for KP, his hard work continues to pay off.” said coach Ryan Hand. “He has represented the Lion men’s golf team very well and at a high level”
The junior fired a scoring average of 72.1 in 32 rounds, while finishing as the individual champion at the Las Vegas Desert Classic and the DBU Men’s Classic, a tournament in which he set the new school-record low score through three rounds. He finished the season ranked No. 46 in the country by Golf Stat.
This season, Phaithuncharoensuk has received PING/GCAA All-Region honors, named the Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year, and named the conference men’s golfer of the week twice.
