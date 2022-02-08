CONROE — Emily Otto tossed a one-hit shutout on Monday morning for the No. 22 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team in a 2-0 win over the No. 25 Central Missouri Jennies.
The Lions completed a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational at the Scrap Yard Sports Complex in Conroe. They also beat Harding, Arkansas 4-2 and Colorado School of Mines 7-4 on Sunday and Arkansas Tech 9-3 on Saturday. Their scheduled game on Saturday against Southern Nazarene of Oklahoma was called off.
The 5-1 Lions will compete next in the Captain D’s Surf ‘N Turf Classic in Dahlonega, Georgia, held by No. 5 North Georgia. A&M-Commerce is scheduled to play the host Nighthawks at 11 a.m. (Commerce time) on Friday and Davis & Elkins of West Virginia at 3 p.m. that same day.
Otto, a left-handed senior from Lamar Consolidated, allowed her lone hit in the fourth inning and it was also the only base runner for the Jennies. She struck out nine of the 22 batters she faced. The Lions added two runs in the fifth to secure the win as the Jennies fell to 0-3 on the season, all three losses to Lone Star Conference teams.
“Emily pitched another great game,” said interim head coach Gay McNutt. “Our defense was solid, which allowed our offense to finally settle in and figure it out as our bats got off to a slow start.
“This team is having fun!”
The Jennies were held without a hit through the first time around the lineup. Otto tossed a perfect game through the first 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts through the first nine batters. Ashlyn Cook doubled in the fourth to break up the Lions’ perfect game bid. Otto retired the next two batters to strand Cook.
Samantha Dutton led off the fifth inning for the Lions with a single. She scored on a triple by Leo Terry, a freshman from Emory Rains. Madison Schaefer hit a grounder to second. The Jennies opted to throw home, but Terry beat the throw to make it 2-0.
Uxua Modrego went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lions and stole two bases, while Sabrina Anguiano drew two walks.
Ayanna Williams drove in two runs and Terry scored two runs to help the Lions in their 4-2 win over Harding. Destiny Vasquez went the distance on the mound for the win, allowing four hits and only one earned run while striking out eight.
Chanlee Oakes, a freshman from Emory Rains, earned the mound win against Colorado School of Mines. She allowed nine hits and three earned runs while striking out five. Terry had two hits and two runs in that game. Anguiano scored twice and Avery Boley drove in two runs.
Otto went the distance in the 9-3 win over Arkansas Tech, allowing six hits and three earned runs while fanning nine. Boley drove in three runs with three hits while Terry finished with two hits and two runs. Williams finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Terry leads the Lions for the season with eight runs and is batting .333.
Boley’s batting .389 with a team-high seven RBIs.
