STEPHENVILLE — Texas A&M University-Commerce went 2-4 in the Whataburger Invitational softball tournament this past weekend.
The Lions beat Akron 7-3 for A&M-Commerce’s first victory under new head coach Brittany Miller and later beat Creighton 5-4 in eight innings.
They lost twice to Northern Colorado, 4-0 and 7-6, and twice to host Tarleton State, 8-0 and 8-0.
The Lions are now 2-9 in their first season in NCAA Division I.
They’re scheduled to play next at the Baylor tournament in Waco, opening first at 10 a.m. on Friday against 5-4 Minnesota. They’re to play 8-1 Maryland at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and then host Baylor at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baylor is 8-1 for the season.
Kaydee Bennett, a freshman from Caddo Mills, scored three runs in the win over Akron. Emmie Miehe led the team with two hits. Also with hits were Ashlynn Griffith, K.K. Cosek, Tatum Wright and Diamond Sefe, who drove in two runs.
Anissa Arredondo got the mound win, giving up six hits and two unearned runs in five innings.
Royse City freshman Kasey Kuyrkendall scored the winning run against Creighton in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Shelby Hodge. Kuyrkendall was put in as a pinch runner. Sefe advanced Kuyrkendall to third with a sacrifice bunt before Hodge’s RBI.
Griffith led the Lions in that game with three hits. Avery Ziegler and Hodge both finished with two hits. Bennett, Elizabeth Guerrero and Jodi DeHart also had hits. Guerrero’s hit was a double.
Arredondo got the mound win after allowing 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out five.
Northern Colorado pitcher Erin Caviness allowed only a hit by Zeigler in the 4-0 win over the Lions. Caviness struck out six.
A&M-Commerce starter McKenna Meadors allowed eight hits and four earned runs while walking four and fanning three in four innings.
Guerrero slugged a three-run homer in the Lions’ 7-6 loss to Northern Colorado, scoring Kuyrkendall and Zeigler.
Bennett rang up two hits for the Lions in that game. Tatum Wright drove in three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly.
Northern Colorado scored the game-winning run in the seventh off an error.
Tristan Bridges shut the Lions down on just two hits in Tarleton State’s first 8-0 win while striking out seven. Bennett and Hodge managed the two hits for the Lions.
Grace Garcia fired a perfect game in six innings in Tarleton State’s 8-0 second win. She struck out five.
Austin Germain, Kelci Hill and Katy Schaefer all pounded three hits each for the Texans.
Bennett leads the Lions for the season with a .333 average and has also scored a team-high six runs. She’s also stolen three bases.
Sefe is batting .292 with five RBIs. Griffith is batting .280 with four runs. Zeigler’s batting .240 and Guerrero has driven in five runs. Kuyrkendall has scored two runs.
Arredondo is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA. She’s allowed 43 hits and 10 walks in 27 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts.
