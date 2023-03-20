COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce went 1-2 against Nicholls this weekend in the Lions’ first softball series in the Southland Conference.
The Lions won the opener 5-4 on Friday afternoon over the Louisiana team on a walk-off hit by Avery Zeigler in the eighth inning.
Nicholls rebounded to win the Friday nightcap 15-6 and then 6-2 on Saturday.
The Lions, who went 43-15 in their last season in NCAA Division II, dropped to 5-21 overall. They’re scheduled to play a three-game Southland series at McNeese State in Lake Charles this weekend with one game on Friday and two on Saturday.
The Lions, who played their first 23 games on the road, aren’t scheduled to play again at home until April 7, when they begin a three-game series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Nicholls improved to 17-10 overall and 4-2 in the Southland.
"We are making steady progress every weekend," said Lions coach Brittany Miller. "We just need to continue to stick to the game plan and the results will follow."
Zeigler, who is a senior third baseman from Southlake Carroll, went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lions in the 5-4 victory.
America Rubio pounded two hits and Ayanna Williams drove in two runs.
Julia Sanchez, who gave up 10 hits, took the mound win.
Zeigler was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in during the 15-6 loss as Rubio scored two runs. Williams and Diamond Sefe drove in runs.
Camile Nunez tripled and singled for the Lions in the 6-2 loss and Emma Olson pounded two hits.
Erin Krause was 4-for-4 for Nicholls in the 6-2 win and Melise Gossen drove in three runs.
Kasey Kuykendall, who is a freshman from Royse City, scored a run for the Lions during their 5-4 win
