TUCSON, Arizona — The bats of the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team came alive during the final three games of the Hillenbrand Invitational Tournament.
After getting shut out 3-0 by Nebraska and 14-0 by No. 16 ranked Arizona, the Lions lost 17-8 to Arizona in a rematch and then beat California State University, Northridge 17-12 and Weber State 8-7 to improve their record to 4-17 in their first season in NCAA Division I.
They went 43-15 in their last season in NCAA Division II in 2022.
Nebraska pitchers Sarah Harness and Courtney Wallace combined on a three-hitter in the Cornhuskers’ 3-0 victory. Diamond Sefe was 2-of-2 for the Lions and Tatum Wright had the other hit.
Aissa Silva blanked the Lions on just one hit — a single by Elizabeth Guerrero — in Arizona’s 14-0 win over the Lions. Allie Skaggs drove in seven runs for Arizona with a grand-slam homer, a two-run homer and an RBI single.
The Lions trimmed a 17-2 deficit down to 17-8 in the rematch to Arizona, scoring six runs in the fourth inning off a grand slam by Camile Nunez, a solo homer by America Rubio and a sacrifice fly by Sefe. Kaydee Bennett, who is a freshman from Caddo Mills, scored two runs in that game. Skaggs, Carlie Scupin and Paige Dimler homered for Arizona. Ayanna Williams also homered for the Lions.
Rubio and Avery Zeigler homered for the Lions in the win over Northridge. Guerrero slugged a triple. Sefe and Bennett both pounded two doubles and Jodi De Hart had one double. Bennett and Sefe both finished with three hits. Bennett scored two runs and drove in three. Guerrero, Ziegler and Rubio all pounded two hits.
A&M-Commerce scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to overtake Weber State. Nunez started the rally with a sacrifice fly for a run. Williams slugged a two-run homer. Guerrero tied it at 7-7 with an RBI single. Sefe scored the game-winning run on an error.
“That was a fun way to end the weekend with a walk-off and to come from behind and win in the seventh,” said the Lions’ first-year head coach Brittany Miller. “We continue to make strides every week.”
The Lions are scheduled to play next on March 14 in a doubleheader at North Texas in Denton. Their first scheduled home game is on March 17, the first of two Southland Conference games against Nicholls State of Louisiana.
Sefe leads the Lions for the season with a .354 batting average, three homers and 12 RBIs. Bennett is batting .340 and has scored a team-high 13 runs. Guerrero is batting .273 with eight RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.