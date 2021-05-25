COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce battled back from a loss in the second game to win four straight and reach the finals of the NCAA Division II South Central Region softball tournament.
But the Lions finally ran out of steam in the championship game on Saturday evening as they lost 4-0 to West Texas A&M and its pitcher Kyra Lair. Lair blanked the Lions on only three hits with nine strikeouts as the 38-11 Lady Buffs advanced for the third time to the NCAA Division II College World Series in Denver.
A&M-Commerce, which had beaten West Texas A&M 10-5 in the previous game to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament, finished the season at 33-17.
West Texas A&M made it to the championship series with wins over Texas A&M-Kingsville (9-1) and Oklahoma Christian (6-2).
The Lions endured storm delays and a tough schedule to reach the championship series with victories of 6-5 over Texas A&M-Kingsville late Thursday night, 3-1 over Colorado Mesa on Friday afternoon and then 2-0 over Oklahoma Christian in a game that started Friday night, was suspended due to the weather conditions, and then resumed on Saturday morning.
The Lions scored two runs in the second inning of the 2-0 win and used strong pitching and defense to advance.
Emily Otto twirled a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Seniors led the Lions on offense in the second inning, as Kinsie Hebler led off by reaching on an error. After pinch runner Da’Jia Davis advanced on a ground-out, Chealsea Slider smoked an RBI single up the middle.
Jasmine Mott then beat out an infield single, runners advanced on a wild pitch and Uxua Modrego brought home the insurance run with a sacrifice fly.
The Lions opened Saturday’s first game against West Texas A&M with an eight-run first inning to control the game from the start. Hebler, Avery Boley and Slider all drove in runs to start the rally. Modrego drove in two runs with a double and Kimber Qualls drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.
The Lady Buffs attempted to rally in the seventh with a run, but Alyssa LeBlanc struck out the final two batters to end the game and force the final contest.
The Lions’ offensive fortunes went south in the final game as only three batters reached base: Hebler, Avery Boley and Slider. Hebler and Boley singled and Slider doubled. Lair did not walk a batter.
West Texas A&M scored four runs in the third inning off Otto, the Lions’ starter on the mound. Shanna McBroom slugged a triple and Ruby Salzman drove her in with a single. Four hits and two walks in a row later, the Lady Buffs led 4-0 before Hebler entered to pitch and shut the inning down. Hebler did not allow a run in 4 1/3 innings.
NCAA Division II South Central Region
Tournament finals
West Texas A&M 004 000 0 —4 9 0
A&M-Commerce 000 000 0 —0 3 0
WP: Kyra Lair (21-5), 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 9 Ks.
LP: Emily Otto (15-7), 7 hits, 4 runs, 4 ERs, 2 BBs, 0 Ks in 2 2/3 IP; relieved by Kinsie Hebler, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 BBs, 2 Ks in 4 1/3 IP.
Leading hitters
WT: Shanna McBroom 1-4, 2B; Ruby Salzman 1-4, 1 RBI; Erica Vessels 1-3, Alyx Cordell 1-4, Gabriella Valforte 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Madison Johnson 3-4, 1 RBI; Sydney Greeson 1-2, 2B.
A&M-C: Kinsie Hebler 1-3, Avery Boley 1-3, Chealsea Slider 1-3, 2B.
Records: WT 38-11; A&M-C 33-18.
Championship series game
A&M-Commerce 801 000 1 —10 12 0
West Texas A&M 201 010 1 — 5 8 0
WP: Alyssa LeBlanc (17-11), 8 hits, 5 runs, 4 ERs, 3 BBs, 3 Ks.
LP: Emilee Wilson (13-6), 4 hits, 6 runs, 6 ERs, 2 BBs, 1 K in 1/3 IP; relieved by Sydney Greeson, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 0 BBs, 0 Ks; relieved by Josey Nichols, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 3 BBs, 1 K in 6 2/3 IP.
Leading hitters
A&M-C: Kimber Qualls 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ta’Lyn Moody 1-4, Alyssa LeBlanc 1-3, Kinsie Hebler 1-3, 1 RBI; Avery Boley 2-4, 1 RBI; Chealsea Slider 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Uxua Modrego 2-3, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Samantha Dutton 2-3.
WT: Ruby Salzman 3-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Erica Vessels, 2-4, 1 RBI; Alyx Julie Guzman 1-3, Hailey Neira 2-3.
Bracket game
Oklahoma Christian 000 000 0 —0 4 1
A&M-Commerce 020 000 x —2 3 0
WP: Emily Otto (15-6), 4 hits, 0 runs, 4 BBs, 4 Ks.
LP: Lindsey Stoeckel (4-1), 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 ERs, 2 BBs, 2 Ks in 3 IP; relieved by Bailey Turner, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 3 Ks in 3 IP.
Leading hitters
OC: Brooklin Bain 1-4, Whitney Walde 1-2, Lindsey Stoeckel 1-2, Daelyn Denny 1-3,
A&M-C: Avery Boley 1-2, 2B; Chealsea Slider 1-3, 1 RBI; Jasmine Mott 1-2.
Records: OC 39-5, A&M-C 32-17.
Bracket game
Colorado Mesa 000 100 0 —1 2 2
A&M-Commerce 010 002 x —3 8 1
WP: Emily Otto (14-6), 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 2 Ks in 3 2/3 IP in relief of Alyssa LeBlalnc, 0 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 2 BBs, 4 Ks in 3 1/3 IP.
LP: Ellie Smith (13-1), 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 ER, 2 BBs, 4 Ks in 3 2/3 IP in relief of Paige Adair, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K in 2 1/3 IP.
Leading hitters
CM: Sarah Staudle 1-3, 1 RBI; Ashley Bradford 1-3.
A&M-C: Ta’Lyn Moody 3-4, 1 RBI; Chealsea Slider 2-3, 1 run, 3B; Jasmine Mott 1-3, 1 run; Uxua Modrego 1-2, 1 run.
Records: CM 39-5, A&M-C 31-17.
