COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women's softball team's trip to the No. 11/10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday has been altered after mutual agreement between the two programs.
The two teams will now play a single game at 4 p.m. at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. A doubleheader was originally scheduled.
A three-run rally in the top of the seventh was not enough for A&M-Commerce on Wednesday afternoon at Husky Field, with the Houston Christian Huskies picking up the 8-6 win.
"We battled till the end once again today," said coach Brittany Miller. "We look forward to some rest this weekend and getting ready for a tough Arkansas team next week."
A&M-Commerce has lost 14 in a row and is 5-33 overall and 1-14 in Southland play. HCU is 18-20 overall and 7-5 in conference play.
Rubio America led the Lions with two hits. She drove in a run and scored a run. Avery Zeigler, Diamond Sefe, Camile Nunez and Tatum Wright had hits. Zeigler and Sefe both drove in two runs. Zeigler scored two runs.
Avery Drake was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Huskies and A.B. Garcia, one of the Southland's top hitters, went 2-for-4 as did Haylie Savage.
Caddo Mills freshman Kaydee Bennett scored a run but her 14-game streak ended on Wednesday. She did continue her reached base streak to 15 games.
Houston Christian also beat the Lions 17-3 and 2-1 on Tuesday.
Arkansas was 28-12 heading into a three-game series at home against Alabama-Birmingham.
