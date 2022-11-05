After stumbling last week in a 35-7 football loss to Incarnate Word, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions have a chance to move back into first place in the Southland Conference.
A win by the 5-3 Lions at home over 3-5 Northwestern State of Louisiana would move A&M-Commerce up into a tie for first place in the conference standings. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. KETR-FM (88.9) plans to broadcast the game.
Northwestern State leads the conference at 3-0. The Demons have beaten Lamar 35-27, Nicholls State 36-33 and Houston Christian 37-10. They were off last week after losing a non-conference game 51-16 to Southeast Missouri.
The Demons are only 1-4 in road games this season while the Lions are 3-1 at home with the only loss last week to nationally-ranked Incarnate Word.
Incarnate Word outgained the Lions 582-272 in total yardage. Lindsey Scott, who is one of the top passers in the nation, led the Cardinal offense, completing 19 of 29 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown.
Incarnate Word balanced 282 yards passing with 300 yards rushing, led by Marcus Cooper, who ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
A&M-Commerce was limited to 110 yards rushing on 40 carries. Spencer Long was the Lions’ rushing leader with 38 yards on 14 carries.
Lions quarterback Eric Rodriguez was 16-of-27 for 162 yards.
Jaden Proctor (4-43) and Andrew Armstrong (6-42) were the Lions’ two leading receivers.
Quarterback Zachary Clement, a 6-0, 200-pound sophomore from Broussard, La., leads the Demons’ offense. He’s 153-of-285 passing for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for a team-high 275 yards and two TDs on 55 carries.
The Demons’ top two receivers are Javon Antonio (52-575, 5 TDs) and Zach Patterson (55-525, 4 TDs).
Northwestern State leads the series 17-10-2 with the Lions, dating back to 1926. The Demons won the last meeting 30-14 at Natchitoches, La. in 2008 and won nine of the last 10 games over the Lions.
A&M-Commerce is 4-4-2 at home against the Demons.
