COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg through the 2026-27 season.
“Ever since his arrival in Commerce, coach von Rosenberg has elevated the program as one of the elite men’s basketball programs in Division II and a consistent postseason qualifier,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “With this commitment, we are excited to see Jaret and his staff continue to grow the program as we enter the Division I era.”
Reaching the NCAA Division II tournament in three of his four opportunities in Commerce, von Rosenberg has became the fastest coach in Lion history to reach 88 career victories.
The Lions have recorded more than 17 wins in all four full seasons under “Coach Rose.” Thirteen student-athletes have received all-conference honors von Rosenberg and three student-athletes have earned player of the year nods from the Lone Star Conference.
“My family and I are so grateful for the Commerce community and the love and support they have shown our family,” said von Rosenberg. “There is no place we would rather be. Thank you to Dr. Rudin, the university administration, Eric Coleman and the entire athletic department.”
“The support of our program and vision by these people is why we have had and will continue to have great success. I am so appreciative to be the A&M-Commerce men’s basketball head Ccach and look forward to collectively, with all the Lion pride, seeking Division I championships and banners in the Southland Conference.”
This past season, the Lions recorded an exhibition win over Division I opponent, UTSA and narrowly fell to South Alabama, after leading by as many as 15 in the first half. The Lions will play their first season in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference this fall.
A graduate of the University of Hartford, came to the Lions after two years as an assistant coach at Hartford. Prior to his time at Hartford, he served as an assistant at A&M-Commerce for two seasons under head coach Sam Walker. He helped the Lions to the 2015 Lone Star Conference Championship and a top 10 national ranking.
Prior to joining the staff in Commerce, von Rosenberg spent two years as an assistant for Abilene Christian. Additionally, in two seasons at Collin College, von Rosenberg helped the Cougars to a 48-16 combined record before heading to ACU.
Von Rosenberg is married to the former Sarah Rasor, and the couple has a son, Jaxon, and a daughter, Ava.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.