SAN ANTONIO — Texas A&M University-Commerce football alum Luis Perez is a champion once again as he led the Arlington Renegades to the XFL Championship Saturday night while being named the championship game’s Most Valuable Player.
Perez went 26-of-36 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns as the Renegades outscored the DC Defenders 35-26. The Renegades jumped out to a 17-0 lead and did not look back.
Perez added to his growing list of accolades, including winning the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy awarded to the top football player in NCAA Division II and leading the Lions to the NCAA Division II national football championship in 2017.Perez played eight games this season in the XFL, passing for 1,636 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Arlington Renegades are coached by Bob Stoops, former head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.