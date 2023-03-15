DENTON — Texas A&M University-Commerce wrapped up non-conference play in softball with losses of 4-3 and 8-0 to the University of North Texas on Tuesday.
The Lions, who are now 4-19 for the season, are to make their home debut on Friday and also open Southland Conference play against Nicholls of Louisiana. The teams are to play two games on Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. and one game on Saturday, beginning at noon.
“Today was another learning opportunity for us, going up against a team that won their conference last season,” said Lions coach Brittany Miller. “We are excited to finally play at home and begin conference play this weekend.”
North Texas built an early 3-0 lead in the first game on a sacrifice fly by Kailey Gamble and a two-run homer by Molly Rainey.
The Mean Green added a fourth run in the fourth inning on a double by Jodie Epperson.
Elizabeth Guerrero drove in two runs for the Lions with a single in the fourth and a triple in the sixth. Kaydee Bennett, a freshman from Caddo Mills, scored on the triple. Guerrero then scored on an error.
A&M-Commerce pitchers Julia Sanchez and Madeline Janssen allowed six hits and four earned runs. Sanchez walked two and struck out two in four innings. Janssen walked two and fanned one.
North Texas pitcher Skylar Savage fired a one-hitter in the second game, walking one and striking out 10. Diamond Sefe had the only hit for the Lions.
Gamble and Cierra Simon homered for North Texas in the 8-0 win and Rylee Nicholson and Mikayla Smith doubled.
McKenna Meadors and Anissa Arredondo handled the pitching duties for the Lions.
Nicholls is 15-9 for the season and 2-1 in Southland Conference play after beating Incarnate Word 10-2 and 3-0 and falling 4-2 to the Cardinals.
