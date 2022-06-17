COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field team took home three of the four NCAA Division II South Central regional awards handed out by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
George Pincock, who just wrapped up his sixth season in Commerce, was named the USTFCCCA South Central Region Outdoor Men’s Coach of the Year for the second time. He also received the honor in 2017. Rock Light was named the South Central Region Outdoor Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year, working with the Lion’ vertical jumpers, which includes national champion Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka), who was selected as the South Central Region Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.
Pincock guided the Lions to a runner-up finish at the Lone Star Conference Championships and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championships, the Lions’ best finish at the national meet in 37 years. The Lions won three national championships on the men’s side, which were the most for any program at nationals this year and most for A&M-Commerce since 1985.
Pincock also serves as the sprints coach and mentored J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) to the 100-meter dash national championship in the time of 10.44 seconds. The Lions won the 4x100 meter relay at the LSC championships and finished fourth at nationals, entering the final meet with the top seed time.
Light was highlighted for his efforts with the Lions’ high jump, pole vault and combined events unit. The Lions secured 17 points in the high jump at nationals, with Perera winning the national championship at 7 feet, 3 1/4 inches, while Justin Lewis (Lynn, Mass.) and Dakari Hill (Orlando, Fla.) finishing tied for fifth. The 17 points were second most for any team in one event at the national meet.
Perera is the South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year for the second straight year and third straight Lion to win the award. He became the first student-athlete in school history with four national championships by winning the high jump crown this year. His season-best mark of 7-5 1/4 (2.27m) at the Texas Relays is top 10 in the world this year and top 10 in Division II history as well.
The Lions are moving up to NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference for the next season.
