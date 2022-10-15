Texas A&M University-Commerce football coach David Bailiff will be gunning for career win No. 100 as the 3-2 Lions take on McNeese State tonight in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The Southland Conference game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Cowboy Stadium. KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast the game.
Bailiff owns a 99-104 career record including a 21-9 mark with the Lions, 57-80 at Rice and 21-15 at Texas State, his alma mater.
The Lions, who were 46-7 in their last seven seasons in the Lone Star Conference, opened Southland Conference play last week for the first time with a 31-28 upset win over nationally-ranked Southeastern Louisiana.
Eric Rodriguez returned off the injured list to throw for 374 yards and four touchdowns last week for the Lions. His touchdown passes went for 69 yards to Kenedy Snell, 77 and 4 yards to Andrew Armstrong and 23 yards to Jaden Proctor.
Armstrong caught a team-high eight passes for 153 yards. Proctor caught seven for 62 yards and Snell caught six for 113 yards.
Rodriguez led the Lion rushers with 35 yards on nine carries. Zadock Dinkelmann, who had been starting at quarterback for the Lions, ran for 27 yards on four carries.
Armstrong a 6-6, 189-pound sophomore from Dallas Bishop Dunne, leads the Lions for the season with 28 catches for 605 yards and nine TDs
Proctor has caught 18 passes for 189 yards and two TDs and B.J. Busbee’s caught 11 for 138 yards and two TDs.
McNeese State is 1-4 for the season and 0-1 in the Southland following a 48-20 loss two weeks ago at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. The Cowboys gained 310 yards in that game but gave up 550.
Knox Kadum leads the Cowboy offense. He’s 56-of-109 passing for 660 yards, three TDs and six interceptions.
Deonta McMahon has rushed for a team-high 494 yards and three TDs on 52 carries.
D’angelo Durham has rushed for 340 yards and three TDs on 35 carries.
Mason Pierce leads the McNeese receivers with 24 catches for 252 yards and one TD.
