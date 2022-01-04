COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce closed out 2021 with a basketball home win and then started the new year with another victory.
The Lions improved to 10-1 for the season and 2-0 in the Lone Star Conference with wins over 82-70 over Midwestern State on New Year’s Eve and then 73-64 over Dallas Baptist on Sunday.
The Lions beat Midwestern State for the second time this season. They also won 73-48 at Midwestern State on Dec. 16 in Wichita Falls.
“Such a unique conference schedule,” said Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “This is the second time we played them. This is the one that counted (on the conference record).”
Midwestern State changed defenses on A&M-Commerce from the first game. The Lions adjusted well enough to score 82 points as all five starters scored in double figures.
“The way we want to play is we want shot distribution,” said von Rosenberg. “When we have multiple guys in double figures, that’s when we have the most success offensively.”
Augustine Ene led the Lions and all scorers with 20 points.
Carius Key scored a career-high 15 points and handed out five assists.
Clashon Gaffney scored 12 points and blocked four shots.
Jairus Roberson finished with 11 points.
Demarcus Demonia doubled up for the Lions with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Von Rosenberg said it felt good to win the LSC opener.
“We took care of it on the home court,” he said. “That’s so key in this league.”
The Lions shot 52% from the field in the second half to outscore Dallas Baptist 47-36 after trailing 28-26 at halftime.
A&M-Commerce spread the scoring around among Ene (16 points), Roberson (15), Gaffney (12), Carson Tuttle (9) and Demonia (8). Demonia led the Lions in rebounds (10) and assists (5).
Gaffney was next in rebounds with nine and matched his season average in blocked shots with four. The 6-9 senior from Clarksville has been leading NCAA Division II in blocked shots.
Ricky Lujan led Dallas Baptist with 16 points.
A&M-Commerce is scheduled to play next on Thursday at West Texas A&M in Canyon and then on Saturday at Cameron in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.