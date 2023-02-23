After taking two games at Nicholls State in Louisiana on Monday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Tigers will head to South Texas for game No. 2 in their current road trip.
The 12-15 Lion women, who are 10-5 in the Southland Conference after beating Nicholls 77-70 on Monday, will face the 16-10 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 5 p.m. Thursday at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi. The Islanders rank second in the Southland at 11-4. The Lions are tied for third place with Lamar.
The 12-17 Lion men are 8-7 in the Southland after beating Nicholls 72-71 on a layup by C.J. Roberts with five seconds remaining. They’ll take on the 19-9 A&M-Corpus Christi men at 7:30 p.m. The Islanders lead the Southland Conference men’s standings with a 12-3 record. The Lions rank fifth.
The victory was No. 100 at A&M-Commerce for the Lions’ head coach Jaret von Rosenberg. He’s the sixth Lion coach to reach that milestone.
Roberts and J.J. Romer Romer Rosario both scored 21 points to lead the Lions. Demarcus Demonia doubled up for the Lions with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Islanders are balanced in scoring, led by Trevian Tennyson (15.5 points per game), Isac Mushila (14.2), Terrion Murix (13.0) and Ross Williams (10.3).
Zaria Collins, who was 10-of-13 from the field, led the Lion women to their win over Nicholls. Collins also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Laila Lawrence tossed in 14 points for the Lions, who also collected 11 from DesiRay Kernal.
Makinna Serrata leads the Islanders at 12.7 and Alecia Westbrook averages 12.3.
