Southeastern Louisiana 78,
A&M-C men 76
A&M-Commerce Sports
COMMERCE — Southeastern Louisiana hit two buzzer beaters to slip past Texas A&M University-Commerce 78-76 in Southland Conference men’s basketball on Saturday.
Matt Strange hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime tied at 70-70.
Boogie Anderson hit a shot at the end of overtime to give the visiting Lions the victory.
A&M-Commerce dropped its fourth straight game to fall to 7-7 in Southland Conference play and 11-17 for the season.
Southeastern snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 9-6 in conference play and 15-13 for the season.
A&M-Commerce honored its seniors, Demarcus Demonia (Fort Washington, Md.), Alex Peavy (Smithson Valley), C.J. Roberts (Irving), JJ Romer Rosario (Hialeah Gardens, Fla.) and Luka Vasic (Pirot, Serbia) prior to the game.
Four of the five A&M-Commerce starters scored in double-digits. Jerome Brewer, Jr. scored 16 points, while Romer Rosario added 11. Demonia grabbed team-best seven rebounds and scored 10, Kalen Williams also scored 10. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen scored 12 off the bench.
Anderson led Southeastern with 24 points, while Roger McFarlane recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lions will start a three-game road trip on Monday with a makeup game at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the David R. Stopher Gymnasium. It was postponed on Feb. 2 and rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Then they'll play Thursday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Saturday at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Their next home game is on March 1 versus A&M-Corpus Christi.
Nicholls beat the Lions 66-63 in Commerce on Jan. 5. Caleb Huffman led the victors with 21 points, while Latrell Jones scored 13 and Pierce Spencer added 12.
Demonia led the Lions with 19 points and Tommie Lewis fired in 14.
Nicholls is 14-12 for the season and 9-5 in the Southland Conference. The Colonels are 9-1 at home this season.
Southeastern Louisiana 66,
A&M-C women 55
A&M-Commerce Sports
COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team fell 66-55 on Saturday afternoon to Southland Conference-leading Southeastern Louisiana.
A&M-Commerce lost the season series to Southeastern and dropped to 9-5 in conference play and 11-15 for the season.
Southeastern improved to 17-8 for the season and 12-3 in conference play.
After Saturday’s game, the Lions honored their lone graduating senior, Zaria Collins (Plano), with a special Senior Day ceremony.
Laila Lawrence recorded her fourth straight double-double for the Lions with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Zaria Collins was the team’s leading scorer with 14 points, while Mia Deck scored 13 and Olivia Russell recorded 11 points and four blocks off the bench. Lawrence also led the team with five assists.
Southeastern’s Hailey Giaratano scored 15 points and Jen Pierre added 13.
Southeastern forced 19 turnovers.
The Lions will start a three-game road trip with a 5 p.m. game on Monday at Nicholls in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Then they'll play on Thursday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and on Saturday at Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
Monday's game was postponed from Feb. 2 due to inclement weather.
The Lions whipped Nicholls 81-48 in Commerce on Jan. 5. Lawrence led the Lions with 18 points, while Dyani Robinson scored 11, Deck scored 11 and Russell scored 10.
Lexi Alexander led Nicholls with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Nicholls is 4-21 for the season and 1-13 in conference play. The Colonels' only conference win was 80-74 in overtime over Lamar on Jan. 12. They've lost their last 10 games since that victory.
