Texas A&M University-Commerce's basketball teams will try to put a pair of losses to Incarnate Word behind them when they close out the regular season at home on Wednesday.
The Lion women, who lost 73-62 to Incarnate Word on Saturday, will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first game in the Field House at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Lion men, who fell 79-75 to Incarnate Word on Saturday, will battle the Islander men in the second game of the doubleheader at 8 p.m.
Both Lion games will be rematches. The Lion women lost 83-58 at Corpus Christi in Thursday. The Lion men won 84-80 in Corpus Christi.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi leads the Southland Conference men's basketball standings at 13-4, followed by 12-5 Northwestern State, 11-6 Southeastern Louisiana, 10-7 Nicholls and 9-8 A&M-Commerce.
A&M-Commerce trailed Incarnate Word by as many as 18 points before the Lions closed the gap. Kalen Williams hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining to pull the Lions to within three. But the Cardinals hit four free throws in the final minute to offset a 3-pointer by the Lions' C.J. Roberts at the final buzzer.
Roberts led the Lions with 24 points. Jerome Brewer Jr. tossed in 14, while Williams finished with 12 points and Demarcus Demonia added 10.
Jonathan Cisse led Incarnate Word and all scorers with 26 points after going 9-of-10 from the free throw line. Trey Miller tossed in 19 points and Davanta Dennis added 10.
The Lion women led only briefly in their loss to Incarnate Word. Incarnate Word went up 24-17 after one quarter, 39-28 at halftime and 51-43 after three quarters.
DesiRay Kernal topped the Lions with 18 points, while Zaria Collins tossed in 14 and Laila Lawrence added 13 points to go with 10 rebounds. Collins finished with nine rebounds.
Incarnate Word spread the scoring around among Aliya Collins (18), Myra Bell (15), Jorja Elliott (13), Nina De Leon Negron (12) and Brenna Perez (12).
Southeastern Louisiana and A&M-Corpus Christi are tied for the Southland women's lead at 13-4. Lamar is third at 11-6, followed by 10-7 A&M-Commerce.
After the regular season concludes, the Southland Conference tournament is set for March 6-9 at Lake Charles, Louisiana.
