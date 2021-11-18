SAN ANTONIO — Alphonso Willis banked in a 3-pointer from near the logo at the UTSA Convocation Center as the clock expired, giving the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team a 65-62 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners on Monday night.
The Roadrunners tied the game at 62-all with four seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jordan Ivy-Curvy. Without taking a timeout, Willis (Atlanta, Ga.) immediately sprinted downcourt, launched a shot from 40 feet out, using the glass to record the deciding basket and stun the 914 fans in attendance.
This is A&M-Commerce’s first win over a Division I opponent since 2014, when it beat Texas Tech, 72-69, in overtime. This game was an exhibition game for the Lions and will not count towards their overall record.
Willis led the team with 18 points and also had two rebounds and five assists.
Jairus Roberson was next for the Lions with 12 points.
Clashon Gaffney, a transfer from Tarleton State, battled foul trouble but recorded 11 points, six rebounds and four key blocks.
Demarcus Demonia added seven points and Augustine Ene tossed in six.
Dhieu Deing led the Roadrunners with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Cedrick Alley Jr. doubled up with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Ivy-Curry also finished with 13 points.
The Lions will make their 2021-22 home debut at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Field House against 0-3 Fort Valley State of Georgia.
Fort Valley State has lost 69-64 to West Florida, 69-61 to Valdosta State of Georgia and 73-59 on Tuesday to Shorter University of Georgia. Ty’Reek Johnson led the Wildcats with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
