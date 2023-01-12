After starting off Southland Conference play with five victories, the Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball teams will try to win again at Houston Christian.
The 5-10 Lion women, who are 3-0 in the Southland, will take on the defending conference champion Huskies at 5 p.m. Houston Christian is 7-7 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
To follow at about 7 p.m. in the Sharp Gym is the game pitting the Lion men, who are 6-11 overall and 2-1 in the conference, against 4-12 Houston Christian, which is 1-2 in conference action.
The Lion women have won their conference games over Incarnate Word (64-61), Nicholls State (81-48) and McNeese State (79-71).
The Lion women lead the Southland in scoring (67.6) and rebounding (40.5) and are second in block shots (3.5), third in assists (12.7), third in turnover margin (1.0) and fourth in steals (9.1).
A&M-Commerce’s Dyani Robinson leads the conference in scoring (17.9), while teammate DesiRay Kernal is fourth in rebounding (7.3) and Laila Lawrence is fourth in field goal percentage (.496). Lawrence averages 10.7 points per game and Kernal averages 9.6.
Houston Christian leads the conference in blocks per game and free throw percentage, while being second in 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made per game.
Houston Christian’s N’Denasija Collins is fourth in the conference in scoring (12.7), while Julija Vujakovic is eighth (11.8). Collins is also fifth in rebounding (7.1).
Houston Christian has beaten New Orleans twice in conference play and lost 63-58 to Southeastern.
Both of the Lion men’s wins in conference play were in overtime over Incarnate Word (82-74) and McNeese (82-80). They also lost 66-63 to Nicholls.
A&M-Commerce guard Demarcus Demonia earned the Southland Conference Player of the Week award after averaging 25.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in the games against Nicholls and McNeese. He’s scored 30 or more points in two of the Lions’ three conference games.
Demonia also leads the conference in scoring at 16.8. C.J. Roberts is next for the Lions at 11.1.
Brycen Long leads Houston Christian at 14.7, Bonke Maring averages 14.4 and Maks Klanjscek averages 10.9.
Houston Christian split in two conference games with New Orleans, winning 101-96 at home in overtime and losing 82-59 at New Orleans. The Huskies have also lost 71-59 to Southeastern Louisiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.