COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced four individuals and one team for the 2023 Lion Athletic Hall of Fame Class, as well as the Bobby Fox Award recipient and the newest members of the Lion Athletics Hall of Honor.
The Hall of Fame class includes the 2006-07 Women’s Basketball team, which advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA II tournament. Lauren Flynn, who is the only first-team all-American in Lion volleyball history. Sharon Scurlock Berryman helped lead the women’s tennis program to an appearance in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Division II Tennis Championships. Anthony Brooks was an all-American for the football team and 1992 Lone Star Conference Offensive Back of the Year. Billy Minor was a two-time all-conference wide receiver for the football program.
The Bobby Fox Award recipient, given to outstanding alumni coaches and/or administrators, is Dr. Susan Elza, University Interscholastic League (UIL) Director of Athletics.
The Hall of Honor welcomes the Hawkins Family and Rex Norris.
Membership in the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame is limited to former Lion student-athletes, coaches, and athletics administrators. Student-athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years prior to nomination, while coaches and administrators must have served A&M-Commerce for a minimum of five years. In addition, the nominee must be a person of such integrity, character, and sportsmanship that the A&M-Commerce family will be inspired by the recognition.
2006-07 Women’s
Basketball Team
The 2006-07 women’s basketball team, coached by Denny Downing, is one of the most accomplished teams in A&M-Commerce athletics history. The Lions went 28-9 overall and 15-1 on their home floor, making the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time in program history after winning the program’s only Lone Star Conference tournament championship. In the NCAA tournament, the Lions knocked off Emporia State, Missouri Western State and Washburn to win the South Central Regional Championship and advance to the Elite Eight round of the tournament. Kanani Marshall was named the LSC Player of the Year, while being named a third team all-American, Britney Jordan earned all-region honors, and was named the most valuable player during the regional round of the NCAA tournament as well as the LSC tournament, and Downing was named the LSC Coach of the Year.
Lauren Flynn,
Volleyball, 2006-09
Flynn, a four-year member of the volleyball program, is the program leader in career digs, fifth in service aces, fifth in sets played and eighth in matches played. In her 2009 season, she led the country with program-record 795 digs and earned Daktronics first-team all-America honors, the only first team all-American in program history. She was a two-time LSC Libero of the Year, three-time all-region, three-time all-conference and is 14th in Division II in career digs.
Sharon Scurlock Berryman, Women’s Tennis, 1978-80
Scurlock Berryman had a 23-8 record in doubles as a senior and earned the Outstanding Women’s Student-Athlete of the Year, now known as the Lib Huggins Award, in 1979. She helped the Lions make their second appearance in the AIAW Division II Tennis Championships in 1980.
Anthony Brooks, Football, 1991-92
Brooks played two seasons for the Lions and is fourth in program history for all-purpose yards per game, and caught 52 passes for 738 yards and four touchdowns in 1992 to earn LSC Offensive Back of the Year award and was named to third team all-America by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette. He ranks 10th in program history for kick return yards, 16th in punt return yards and sixth in kick return attempts.
Billy Minor,
Football, 1989-92
Minor totaled 1,733 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during his career to earn all- Lone Star Conference recognition twice during his career. He is 11th in receiving yards and 21st in receptions in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.