COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s soccer team has announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday afternoon which features three non-conference home matches as well as a match at LSU.
The Lions will be returning from a 9-9-2 season in 2022, finishing third in the Southland Conference during the regular season, and reached the SLC tournament championship match. The season begins with two exhibition matches at home, the Lions host Hill College on Aug. 7, and Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 11.
“We are excited about the upcoming season,” said coach Ashley Gordon, who enters her second season as the Lions coach. “This schedule gives us the best opportunity to prepare for the conference season and advancement through the Southland Conference Tournament.”
A&M-Commerce’s second season in NCAA Division I begins at the Lion Soccer Field on Aug. 17 against Oral Roberts. The two teams met in Tulsa last season with ORU defending its home pitch in the Lions’ first ever NCAA Division I match.
A matchup at Tarleton on Aug. 20 is next for the Lions. Though the two schools are long-time rivals, this is the first meeting between the two programs as Tarleton added a soccer program just last season.
The Lions are back at home to host Tulsa before heading on the road for five straight matches. A&M-Commerce heads to the other side of the DFW Metroplex to face North Texas on Aug. 27, followed by a trip to Louisiana-Monroe on Aug. 31, another rematch from last season.
On Sept. 3, the Lions head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face LSU, the Tigers advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. The road swing concludes on Sept. 7, in San Antonio with a rematch against UT-San Antonio.
The Lions close out non-conference play against UT-El Paso at home on Sept. 10.
Southland play kicks off on the road for A&M-Commerce at A&M-Corpus Christi on Sept. 17. A&M-Commerce went 2-0 against the Islanders last season, including a win in the SLC tournament.
The first home conference match is against Northwestern State on Sept. 24.
A&M-Commerce women’s 2023 soccer schedule
Aug. 7 Hill College (exhibition) 11 a.m.
Aug. 11 Stephen F. Austin (exhibition) 7 p.m.
Aug. 17 Oral Roberts 7 p.m.
Aug. 20 at Tarleton 1 p.m
Aug. 24 Tulsa 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at North Texas 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Louisiana-Monroe 6:30 p.m.
Sept.3 at Louisiana State University 1 p.m.
Sept. 7 at UT-San Antonio 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 UT-El Paso 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 *at A&M-Corpus Christi 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 *Northwestern State 1 p.m.
Sept. 29 *at Southeastern La. 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 *at Nicholls 1 p.m.
Oct. 6 *Houston Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 *A&M-Corpus Christi 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 *at Lamar 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 *Nicholls 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 *Incarnate Word 1 p.m.
Oct. 27 *at McNeese 7 p.m.
Nov. 1-5 Southland tournament Corpus Christi
*Southland Conference matches
