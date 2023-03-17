COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has announced its full schedule for the 2023 season, which features four home games.
The Lions, under first year coach Clint Dolezel, are scheduled to play four non-conference games and play a full Southland Conference schedule, facing all seven other teams in the conference.
For the second straight season, the Lions begin the season at home. They host UC Davis on Aug. 31 at Ernest Hawkins Field inside Memorial Stadium. The Lions and the Aggies played a home-and-home series in 1998-99 with UC Davis winning both meetings.
The following weekend, A&M-Commerce heads to California to face another Big Sky Conference opponent in Sac State on Sept. 9. This is the first meeting between the two teams and A&M-Commerce’s first trip to California since the meeting against UC Davis. Last season, the Hornets advanced to the FCS auarterfinals and were the second seed in the FCS Playoffs.
The Lions enjoy a bye week on Sept. 16 and then trek to Virginia to face Old Dominion on Sept. 23. It is the first meeting against a FBS opponent since moving up to NCAA Division I.
On Sept. 30, a rivalry is renewed when the Lions make the trip to Nacogdoches to face Stephen F. Austin for the first time since 2014. The two teams have faced off 57 times, including all but four years from 1924-1983. The two founding members of the Lone Star Conference have met just twice since 1983 and A&M-Commerce is 43-13-1 all-time in the series.
Stephen F. Austin’s head coach Colby Carthel previously coached at A&M-Commerce, leading the Lions to the NCAA Division II national championship in 2017.
The Southland Conference schedule begins on Oct. 7 with a home game against McNeese.
The annual homecoming game is scheduled for Oct. 21 against Nicholls.
The season closes out on Nov. 18 at Natchitoches, Louisiana, against Northwestern State.
Texas A&M University-Commerce
2023 Football Schedule
Aug. 31 UC Davis
Sept. 9 at Sac State, Sacramento, Calif.
Sept. 23 at Old Dominion, Norfolk, Va.
Sept. 30 at Stephen F. Austin, Nacogdoches
Oct. 7 *McNeese
Oct. 14 *at Incarnate Word, San Antonio
Oct. 21 *Nicholls (HC)
Oct. 28 *at Houston Christian
Nov. 4 *at Lamar, Beaumont
Nov. 11 *Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 18 *at Northwestern St, Natchitoches, La.
*Southland Conference games
(HC) Homecoming
