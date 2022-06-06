COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has released its 2022 season schedule.
The Lions’ first season in NCAA Division I and as members of the Southland Conference features nine matches at home and four tournaments around the country.
“We’re really excited about our schedule as we transition into the Division I era for Lion volleyball,” said coach Craig Case. “On top of having a really challenging conference schedule, we are playing some perennially high-profile Division I opponents.”
The Lions play their first match in the Division I era at the United States Air Force Academy on Aug. 26 against Air Force as part of the Air Force tournament. A&M-Commerce faces Drake and Cal State Northridge on Aug. 27.
After the season-opening trip to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Lions return to the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex on Sept. 2 for the UT-Arlington tournament. The Lions play Providence (Sept. 2), North Texas (Sept. 3), and the host Mavericks (Sept. 3) at the College Park Center.
The Lions then head down to Prairie View A&M for a midweek matchup against the Panthers on Sept. 6. The matchup is part of a home-and-home series, with the Panthers visiting Commerce on Oct. 4.
Following the match against the Panthers, the Lions travel to Boone, North Carolina, for the Mountaineer Invitational. A&M-Commerce takes on the hosts, Appalachian State (Sept. 9), Furman (Sept. 10), and Presbyterian (Sept. 10), before returning to the Lone Star State.
A&M-Commerce will be in Nacogdoches for the Stephen F. Austin Tournament on Sept. 16-17. Opponents for the three matches in Shelton Gym will be announced at a later date.
The Lions play their first five home matches in a span of 10 days. They begin Southland Conference play on Sept. 24 against Northwestern State of Louisiana. After the conference opener, A&M-Commerce renews its rivalry against Tarleton State in the Field House on Sept. 27. The Lions and the Texans met 44 times while being members of Division II. The two teams meet again on Oct. 11, in Stephenville.
Southland Conference play resumes at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Sept. 29) and Houston Baptist (Oct. 1) as well as the non-conference matchup against the Panthers on Oct. 4.
Though they are not eligible to participate in the NCAA tournament in 2022, the Lions are eligible for the Southland Conference Tournament, which will be hosted by Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 17-19.
“It is going to be a challenging first season in Division I with this schedule, but we have a roster that is up for that challenge,” said Case.
Season tickets will go on sale later this summer.
A&M-Commerce
2022 Volleyball Schedule
Aug. 22 Air Force at Colo 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Drake at Colo. 11 a.m.
Aug. 27 Cal State Northride at Colo. 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Providence at Arlington 11 a.m.
Sept. 3 North Texas at Arlington 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 UT Arlington at Arlington 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m.
Sept. 9 Appalachian St. at Boone, N.C. 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 Presbyterian at Boone, N.C. 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 Furman at Boone, N.C . 10 a.m.
Sept. 16-17 Stephen F. Austin tournament
Sept. 24 *Northwestern State 1 p.m.
Sept. 27 Tarleton State 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 *A&M-Corpus Christi 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 *Houston Baptist 1 p.m.
Oct. 4 Prairie View Ak&M 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 *at McNeese State
Oct. 8 *at Nicholls State
Oct. 11 at Tarleton State
Oct. 13 *Southeastern Louisiana 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 *New Orleans
Oct. 20 *at Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 22 *at New Orleans
Oct. 27 *Nicholls State 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 *McNeese State 1 p.m.
Nov. 3 *at Houston Baptist
Nov. 5 *at A&M-Corpus Christi
Nov. 10 *at Northwestern State
Nov. 17-19 Southland Conference tournament
*Southland Conference matches
At Colorado: Air Force tournament
at Arlington: UT Arlington tournament
at Boone: Mountaineer Invitational
