COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce, which sat out the 2020 football season due to concerns over the coronavirus, has announced a 2021 fall schedule that includes six home games, four away games and one special game at a neutral site.
The Lions are to play former Lone Star Conference rival Midwestern State on Sept. 11 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, with A&M-Commerce as the home team. This will mark the Lions’ first regular season neutral site game since the LSC Football Festival in 2014 and the first NCAA Division II game played at Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers which is in its second fall season as a football stadium.
“I think it will be an exciting opportunity for the young men on this football team to play at Globe Life Park,” said A&M-Commerce coach David Bailiff. “I went to several of the XFL games there last year, and it’s a beautiful venue with incredible amenities. I’m excited for this team and this university to show what we have there.”
Tickets for this game will be sold by the Texas Rangers ticket office.
The 2021 game is the first of a two-game series between A&M-Commerce and Midwestern State at Globe Life Park. The 2022 game is also planned at Globe Life Park on Oct. 8.
“We are thrilled to welcome two storied Lone Star Conference football programs to Globe Life Park for the next two college football seasons,” said Sean Decker, Rangers Executive Vice President for Sports and Entertainment.
The Lions have also completed their 11-game schedule for the fall with the addition of the University of Fort Lauderdale for a home game on Oct. 2. This contest fills the spot in the schedule left when Azusa Pacific dropped its program.
“We are ecstatic to usher in our 2021 season with a schedule which gives our students, alumni, and fans seven opportunities to see the Lions within our north Texas footprint,” said Tim McMurray, A&M-Commerce director of athletics. “Not only do we have a chance to showcase our institution in iconic Globe Life Park, but our schedule allows for six true home opportunities in Commerce. We appreciate our partners at the Texas Rangers for allowing us to bring Lion Football to a larger stage.”
“It’s going to be great to have six home games and a game you don’t have to travel far to,” Bailiff said. “Our student-athletes won’t get exhausted with a lot of travel, and it’s also an incredible value to our fans to know they can come to six games in Commerce.”
The Lions’ 2021 season opener is set for Sept. 2 at Colorado State-Pueblo.
Their scheduled home opener is on Sept. 18 against West Florida, the team the Lions beat 37-27 to win the NCAA II national championship in 2017. West Florida won the national title in 2019.
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
2021 Football Schedule
Sept. 2 at Colorado State-Pueblo 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Midwestern State (Globe Life Park ) 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 West Florida 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Texas A&M-Kingsville TBA
Oct. 2 Fort Lauderdale 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 Saginaw Valley State 4 p.m.
Oct. 16 Western New Mexico (HC) 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 at West Texas A&M TBA
Oct. 30 UT Permian Basin 4 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Angelo State TBA
Nov. 13 Eastern New Mexico 4 p.m.
(HC) Homecoming
