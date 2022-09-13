COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Tech rallied from a 13-point deficit to overtake the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions 26-25 in non-conference football on Saturday.
The loss was the 1-1 Lions’ first as an NCAA Division I team. They’ve moved up from NCAA Division Division II.
Tennessee Tech, which had lost its season opener to Kansas, squared its record at 1-1.
The Lions will return to the road for their next game at 6 p.m. Saturday in Huntsville against Sam Houston State.
Willie Miller scored the go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left on an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall.
A&M-Commerce led 25-13 with 7:41 remaining after Spencer Long dashed for a 69-yard touchdown. Long led the Lions with 90 yards rushing on 10 carries.
The Golden Eagles launched their late comeback with an 84-yard, 13-play drive topped off by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Oatsvall to Jayvian Allen with 3:19 left. Oatsvall went 20-of-26 for 226 yards and two TDs.
Tennessee Tech forced a Lion punt and then marched 51 yards in nine plays for the winning score.
The all-time head-to-head between the two teams is now 1-1, as the Lions won the 1953 Tangerine Bowl by a score of 33-0.
The Lion defense forced four turnovers in the first half, giving the Lions 13 points off turnovers. Lion defender Cameron Nellor forced a fumble on a Golden Eagle punt return and recovered the ball at the Tennessee Tech 40-yard line. That turnover led to a 37-yard touchdown pass from Eric Rodriguez to Andrew Armstrong. Rodriguez was 14-of-22 passing for 169 yards and two TDs and ran for 80 yards on 15 carries.
On the ensuing drive, Lion defender Celestin Haba recovered a Golden Eagle fumble at the Tennessee Tech 16. Following a penalty, Rodriguez threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to B.J. Busbee.
The two teams then traded four field goals, including a 27 and 33-yarders from Hayden Olsen of Tennessee Tech and 20 and 27-yarders by the Lions’ Emmanuel Adagbon.
Down 19-6, the Eagles marched 64 yards in nine plays to score on a 1-yard run by David Gist with 9:12 remaining.
