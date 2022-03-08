PROSPER — A slow start hurt the Commerce Tigers in a 77-70 loss to Tatum in the Region II-3A basketball semifinals on Friday night at Prosper High School.
Tatum, which improved to 29-5 for the season, advanced to the regional finals while Commerce ended the season at 26-14 after reaching the fourth round of the playoffs. The Tigers beat Blue Ridge (74-64), Keene (50-47) and Leonard (65-55) on the way to the region semifinals.
Tatum then lost to No. 1 state-ranked Dallas Madison 75-60 in the region finals. Dallas Madison, now 36-7, will face 34-4 Wichita Falls City View in the state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Commerce trailed 20-9 after the first quarter and 45-28 at halftime. The Tigers outscored Tatum 42-32 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to catch the Eagles.
Jayden Boyd, a 6-3 senior, led Tatum with 21 points, while Kendall Williams banked in 15 and Drake Walton and Ty Bridges added 11 each.
Tyson Harris topped Commerce with 21 points. Harris fired in eight 2-pointers and was 5-of-8 from the free throw line.
Jeremy Joslin, who was 8-of-8 from the line, was next for Commerce with 13 points.
Ashton Seale hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Commerce. Myles Boyd also scored 12 and Da’shawn Jackson added 10 points.
Commerce will lose four senors on this team to graduation: Seale, Harris, Josin and Boyd, but will return 10 players on the roster.
Region II-3A basketball semifinals
Commerce 9 19 22 20 —70
Tatum 20 25 18 14 —77
C: Da’shawn Jackson 10, Ashton Seale 12, Tyson Harris 21, Drelon Crosby 2, Jeremy Joslin 13, Myles Boyd 12.
T: Tiki Lloyd 2, Kendall Williams 15, Drake Walton 11, Kendric Malone 8, Ty Bridges 11, Aiden Anthony 9, Jayden Boyd 21.
Records: T 29-5, C 26-14.
