EUGENE, Oregon — Two athletes with ties to Hunt County have earned spots on the U.S. team for the World Track and Field Championships.
Tara Davis-Woodhall won the women’s long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 1/2 inches and J.T. Smith was selected for the 4x100-meter relay pool after finishing fifth in the men’s 100-meter dash at 10.14 seconds.
Davis-Woodhall is the daughter of former Greenville sprinter and football player Ty Davis. Her grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville and so was her late great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr., who was a middleweight boxer. The Reecy Davis Recreation Center is named for him.
Davis-Woodhall finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics with a jump of 6.84 meters (22-5 1/4).
She won the U.S. title on Sunday night with the 22-6 1/2 jump on her second attempt. Second place went to Quanesha Burks at 22-4 1/2. Jasmine Moore was third at 22-1 1/2.
Davis-Woodhall scratched on her first, fifth and sixth attempts. She went 22-3 1/2 on the third attempt and 22-2 1/2 on the fourth try.
She competed in college at the University of Georgia and the University of Texas and broke the U.S. College record in the long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/2 at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. That mark remains as her career-best.
She also won California state high school championships in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles.
Smith, who wore his Texas A&M University-Commerce jersey, finished fifth on Friday night against the best sprinters in America in his first trip to the outdoor nationals. Cravont Charleston won the event at 9.94, followed by Christian Coleman (9.96), Noah Lyles (10.00), Brandon Carnes (10.10) and Smith. Smith edged out former Trayvon Bromell, a two-time bronze medalist at the world championships, for fifth place by .007 of a second.
Smith won the U.S. indoor 60-meter title this winter in 6.53.
The world championships are set for Aug. 17-29 at Budapest, Hungary.
Joseph Brown, who competed for A&M-Commerce from 2015-2019, was fourth in the men’s discus on Thursday with a best throw of 205 feet, 3 inches. Sam Mattis won with a best throw of 216-3. Turner Washington was second at 215-3. Brian Williams finished third with a top throw of 207-10.
Brown’s first throw went 174-11. He threw 205-3 on his second throw and 191-0 on his third throw. He scratched on his fourth throw and then went 202-8 and 185-7 on his last two throws.
Former A&M-Commerce high jumper Justin Lewis was unable to clear the opening height of 7-1 in the men’s high jump on Sunday, missing three times. That was the height that he cleared in 2022 to place fifth at the NCAA Division II outdoor championships.
Texas A&M University-Commerce sprinter Leah Pettus, who is from McKinney North, placed 24th in the Under-20 women’s 100-meter dash with her time of 12.14. She placed 17th in the U20 200-meter dash at 24.44.
Former Dallas Carter sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter dash at 10.82 on Friday and then was second to Gabby Thomas in the 200 at 21.94. Thomas set a meet record with her winning time of 21.60.
Richardson still holds Memorial Stadium records in Commerce with her winning times from the Region II-4A meet. She has the record in the 100 at 11.40 and in the 200 at 23.18, both set in 2017.
She won an NCAA outdoor title in the 100 in 2019 while competing for Louisiana State University before turning pro.
Former Liberty-Eylau standout Jarrion Lawson, who also competed at Commerce at the region meet was second in the men’s long jump with a best of 26-8 1/4. He won the U.S. indoor long jump title this winter.
