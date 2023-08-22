BUDAPEST, Hungary — Tara Davis-Woodhall, who has family ties to Greenville, won a silver medal at the World Track and Field Championships.
Davis-Woodhall finished second in the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.91 meters (22 feet, 8 inches).
Ivana Vuleta of Serbia won with a leap of 7.14 meters (23-5 1/4), the best mark in the world this season. Vuleta’s also won two bronze medals in two previous world championships and one bronze in the Olympics.
Davis-Woodhall finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics at 6.84 (22-5 1/4).
She won the U.S. title earlier this season (22-6 1/2).
Davis-Woodhall is the daughter of former Greenville sprinter and football player Ty Davis. Her grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville and so was her late great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr. The Reecy Davis Recreation Center is named for him.
She competed in college at Georgia and the University of Texas and broke the U.S. College record in the long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/2.
She also won California state high school championships in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles.
Former Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Moaaz Ibrahim, competing for Qatar, was 17th in the men’s discus preliminaries with a best throw of 60.40 meters (198-2). Ibrahim won the NCAA Division II national championship in 2002 at 200-10, a meet record.
A&M-C ex J.T. Smith is in the relay pool for the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay on Friday after placing fifth in the men’s 100-meter dash at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He won an NCAA Division II national championship in the 100 in 2022 and was the Southland Conference champion in the 100 and 200 this past spring.
