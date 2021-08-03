Tara Davis landed a little short of her dream of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Davis, who has family from Greenville, wound up sixth in the women’s long jump on Tuesday in the Olympics. She hit the board on all six attempts and improved her best mark in three straight jumps. But her best of 6.84 meters (22 feet, 5 inches) wasn’t enough to catch the winner Malaika Mihambo of Germany. Mihambo jumped past American Brittney Reese on Mihambo’s last jump to win at 7.00 meters (22-11 3/4). Reese and Ese Brume of Nigeria both jumped 6.97 but Reese won have won her second gold medal had she remained tied with Brume because of a better second jump. Reese took the silver and Brume claimed the bronze.
Fourth place went to Ivana Spanovic of Serbia (6.91m) and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuck of the Ukraine was fifth at 6.88m. Spanovic was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics.
Davis leaped 6.62 on her first attempt, then went 6.67, 6.81 and 6.84. She landed a big jump on the fifth attempt but her jumping foot was behind the takeoff board so her jump measured at 6.83. She went 6.71 on her final attempt.
Had Davis matched what she jumped at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin (23-5 1/4) she would have won the gold medal.
Mihambo won the world championship in the long jump in 2019 and was fourth in the 2016 Olympics.
Reese has now won a gold and two silvers at the Olympics and is a seven-time world champion.
Brume was third at the world championships in 2019 and fifth in the 2016 Olympics.
Davis first started competing at the age of 4 for the Wylie Flyers before moving to California. Her parents Ty and Rayshon were her coaches.
Davis won California state high school championships in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles and was a Gatorade National High School Athlete of the Year.
Davis won the NCAA indoor (22-9) and outdoor (21-11 3/4) long jump titles this past season for the University of Texas. She also set a U.S. college record in the outdoor long jump with the jump at the Texas Relays.
Her father, a former Greenville Lion football player and track and field runner, coached her in Tokyo.
Tara’s grandmother Roz Lane, a retired realtor in Greenville, watched the Olympics at a resort in Orlando. NBC arranged a special viewing area in Orlando for the families of the U.S. Olympians since spectators have been banned from the Olympic Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Reecy Davis Recreation Center in Greenville is named for Tara’s late great grandfather, who was a middleweight boxer.
Davis and her boyfriend Hunter Woodhall, who’ll be competing in the Tokyo Paralympics, have been receiving a lot of worldwide coverage and have appeared in TV commercials.
