Tara Davis is headed to the Tokyo Olympics!
Davis earned a spot in the upcoming games by finishing second in the women’s long jump on Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Davis leaped 23 feet, 1 1/4 inch on her fifth attempt to place second by about three inches to Brittney Reese, the seven-time world champion and 2012 Olympic champion. Reese went 23-4 3/4 on her fifth attempt.
Davis is from Agoura Hills, California, but her father Ty Davis, grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane and great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr. all lived in Greenville. The Reecy Davis Recreation Center in Greenville is named for her late great-grandfather, who was a middleweight boxer.
Ty Davis ran the hurdles and on the 4x100-meter relay that advanced to state for the Greenville Lions in 1990.
“I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now,” posted Tara after earning her Olympic berth. “There just are so many emotions. I say it all the time, I didn’t think I was going to be there. I was going through so much. I just didn’t ever think I was going to be at the Olympic Trials.”
Davis sat out a year from competition after transferring to the University of Texas from the University of George and then only competed once during the 2020 season as she dealt with injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis won the NCAA indoor (22-9) and outdoor (21-11 3/4) long jump titles this past season for the University of Texas. She also set a U.S. college record in the outdoor long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/4) at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, which are named for a former Greenville coach.
Davis stayed in second place for much of Saturday’s competition after opening the finals with a leap of 22-8 1/2. She went 22-1 1/2 and 22-1 3/4 on her next two attempts and then fouled on her fourth attempt.
Quanesha Burks passed Davis for second place with a leap of 22-10 but Davis regained second place with her leap of 23-1 1/4. She also hit 23-1/2 on her final attempt.
“I was so grateful for the opportunity and I took advantage of it,” posted Davis. “Once I got into the finals, I was not going out. I was not going (to) miss out on making the team. So here I am and I’m an Olympian.”
Davis celebrated her Olympic berth in Texas style, wearing a cowboy hat and boots and waving a small American flag.
She was joined on the track by her boyfriend Hunter Woodhall, a Paralympian who is also headed to the Olympics.
