Sydney Walker, who sets the ball for the Greenville Lady Lions in a match this past season, earned the top setter award in District 13-5A.

  Sophomore setter Sydney Walker, who helped the 17-6 Greenville Lady Lions win bi-district and area volleyball titles, has earned top honors on the All-District 13-5A volleyball team.

  Walker was named the district’s outstanding setter after leading the Lady Lions for the season with 648 assists, an average of 7.8 assists per set. Walker also ranked first on the team in service aces (46), third in digs (233), fourth in kills (95) and fifth in blocks (24).

  “Sydney is the most competitive athlete I’ve coached,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “She works hard to be the best at her position so it was no surprise to me that she earned a top honor in our district. Her volleyball IQ and the way she sees the court is incredible.

  “It definitely takes a team to accomplish what we did this year, but Sydney definitely contributes to our team in a big way. She’s our ‘quarterback’ and she does an outstanding job controlling and leading our offense,” said Sickels.

  Two players from Royse City earned top honors: Dylann Price of Royse City shared the outstanding defensive player award with Kennedy Westendorff of Highland Park. Morgan Kobe from Royse City earned the outstanding blocker award.

  District champion Highland Park, which went undefeated in district play, earned most of the top honors. Sydney Breon was named the most valuable player. Emily Hellmuth was selected as the outstanding hitter.   Nicole Mauser of Highland Park shared the newcomer of the year award with Camryn Bertoglio of North Forney. Michael Dearman of Highland Park also claimed the coach of the year honors in voting among the district’s coaches.

  Two Greenville Lady Lions made the first team: senior Kelsi McNair and junior Brooke Hutchings. McNair led the Lady Lions in blocks (271), was tied for second in aces (32), fourth in blocks (25) and fourth in digs (213). Hutchings was second in kills (257), tied for second in aces (32), third in blocks (30) and first in digs (295).

Bailey Newsom of Royse City earned first-team honors.

  Jenna Wade and Alyssa Mitchell of Greenville made the second team along with Jordan Simmons and Madelyn Stanley of Royse City.

                All-District 13-5A

             Girls Volleyball Team

  Most valuable player — Sydney Breon, Highland Park

  Outstanding setter — Sydney Walker, Greenville

  Outstanding hitter — Emily Hellmuth, Highland Park

  Outstanding defenders — Kennedy Westendorff, Highland Park; Dylann Price, Royse City

  Outstanding libero — Maddy Becker, Forney

  Outstanding blocker — Morgan Kobe, Royse City

  Newcomers of the year — Nicole Mauser, Highland Park; Camryn Bertoglio, North Forney

  Coach of the year — Michael Dearman, Highland Park

                FIRST TEAM

Aniyah Harrington      Mesquite Poteet

Breonna Harper         West Mesquite

Layne Sheller            Crandall

Kelsi McNair              Greenville

Brooke Hutchings      Greenville

Bailey Newsom         Royse City

Anna Claire Nichol     Highland Park

Carter Ching             Highland Park

Presley Wright          Highland Park

Savannah Whitaker   Forney

Brooke Johnson         Forney

Karsyn Hunter           North Forney

Davalynn Brooks        North Forney

        SECOND TEAM

Jenna Wade               Greenville

Alyssa Mitchell            Greenville

Leah Gardner              Crandall

Gracy White                Crandall

Mercy Okougbodu        West Mesquite

Precioius Okougbodu    West Mesquite

Bela Alomar                 Highland Park

Charlotte Lassarat        Highland Park

Kylah Hunter                Mesquite Poteet

Margeaux Shields         Mesquite Poteet

Jordan Simmons           Royse City

Madelyn Stanley           Royse City

Macie Wells                  Forney

Hannah Morgan            Forney

Arianna Escudero          North Forney

Arissa Givens                North Forney

       HONORABLE MENTION

Greenville: Laney Himes, Allie Johnson, Maci Williams.

     ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Greenville: Laney Himes, Jordan Hunnicutt, Brooke Hutchings, Allie Johnson, Kelsi McNair, Alyssa Michell, Tisha Pradhan, Jenna Wade, Sydney Walker, Maci Willliams.

