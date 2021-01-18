Sophomore setter Sydney Walker, who helped the 17-6 Greenville Lady Lions win bi-district and area volleyball titles, has earned top honors on the All-District 13-5A volleyball team.
Walker was named the district’s outstanding setter after leading the Lady Lions for the season with 648 assists, an average of 7.8 assists per set. Walker also ranked first on the team in service aces (46), third in digs (233), fourth in kills (95) and fifth in blocks (24).
“Sydney is the most competitive athlete I’ve coached,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “She works hard to be the best at her position so it was no surprise to me that she earned a top honor in our district. Her volleyball IQ and the way she sees the court is incredible.
“It definitely takes a team to accomplish what we did this year, but Sydney definitely contributes to our team in a big way. She’s our ‘quarterback’ and she does an outstanding job controlling and leading our offense,” said Sickels.
Two players from Royse City earned top honors: Dylann Price of Royse City shared the outstanding defensive player award with Kennedy Westendorff of Highland Park. Morgan Kobe from Royse City earned the outstanding blocker award.
District champion Highland Park, which went undefeated in district play, earned most of the top honors. Sydney Breon was named the most valuable player. Emily Hellmuth was selected as the outstanding hitter. Nicole Mauser of Highland Park shared the newcomer of the year award with Camryn Bertoglio of North Forney. Michael Dearman of Highland Park also claimed the coach of the year honors in voting among the district’s coaches.
Two Greenville Lady Lions made the first team: senior Kelsi McNair and junior Brooke Hutchings. McNair led the Lady Lions in blocks (271), was tied for second in aces (32), fourth in blocks (25) and fourth in digs (213). Hutchings was second in kills (257), tied for second in aces (32), third in blocks (30) and first in digs (295).
Bailey Newsom of Royse City earned first-team honors.
Jenna Wade and Alyssa Mitchell of Greenville made the second team along with Jordan Simmons and Madelyn Stanley of Royse City.
All-District 13-5A
Girls Volleyball Team
Most valuable player — Sydney Breon, Highland Park
Outstanding setter — Sydney Walker, Greenville
Outstanding hitter — Emily Hellmuth, Highland Park
Outstanding defenders — Kennedy Westendorff, Highland Park; Dylann Price, Royse City
Outstanding libero — Maddy Becker, Forney
Outstanding blocker — Morgan Kobe, Royse City
Newcomers of the year — Nicole Mauser, Highland Park; Camryn Bertoglio, North Forney
Coach of the year — Michael Dearman, Highland Park
FIRST TEAM
Aniyah Harrington Mesquite Poteet
Breonna Harper West Mesquite
Layne Sheller Crandall
Kelsi McNair Greenville
Brooke Hutchings Greenville
Bailey Newsom Royse City
Anna Claire Nichol Highland Park
Carter Ching Highland Park
Presley Wright Highland Park
Savannah Whitaker Forney
Brooke Johnson Forney
Karsyn Hunter North Forney
Davalynn Brooks North Forney
SECOND TEAM
Jenna Wade Greenville
Alyssa Mitchell Greenville
Leah Gardner Crandall
Gracy White Crandall
Mercy Okougbodu West Mesquite
Precioius Okougbodu West Mesquite
Bela Alomar Highland Park
Charlotte Lassarat Highland Park
Kylah Hunter Mesquite Poteet
Margeaux Shields Mesquite Poteet
Jordan Simmons Royse City
Madelyn Stanley Royse City
Macie Wells Forney
Hannah Morgan Forney
Arianna Escudero North Forney
Arissa Givens North Forney
HONORABLE MENTION
Greenville: Laney Himes, Allie Johnson, Maci Williams.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Greenville: Laney Himes, Jordan Hunnicutt, Brooke Hutchings, Allie Johnson, Kelsi McNair, Alyssa Michell, Tisha Pradhan, Jenna Wade, Sydney Walker, Maci Willliams.
