ALLENDALE, Mich. — Minna Svaerd finished third in the 400-meter hurdles to lead the Texas A&M University-Commerce women at the NCAA Division II national track and field championships.
Svaerd, who is from Karlstad, Sweden, matched her school record with her time of 58.13 seconds.
She also anchored the Lions’ 4x400-meter relay to sixth place in the time of 3:44.88. She was joined on the relay by Daniel Nicholson (McKinney North), Atiana Alexander (San Antonio Northside Taft) and Ro’Nisha Simpson (Tatum).
The Lions’ points started in the javelin throw, where Candesha Scott (Grenada) placed seventh and Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) placed eighth. Scott had a long toss of 43.87 meters (143-11) and Susa threw 43.47 meters (142-7).
The Lions scored 12 points to place 19th in the team standings. This was the second-highest point total in team history, only behind the 23 points in the 2019 outdoor championships. This also marks the third time in 13 appearances that the Lion women placed in the top 20 nationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.