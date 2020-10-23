QUINLAN — Season records were deceiving as 1-4 Sunnyvale defeated 5-0 Quinlan Ford 28-14 in District 6-4A-II football on Thursday night.
Of the four teams that had beaten Sunnyvale, three were undefeated and two (Melissa and Caddo Mills) were state-ranked. Sunnyvale was ranked No. 7 in 4A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” before the season started.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage,” said Ford coach Todd Wallace. “Not good for us.”
Sunnyvale jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, taking advantage of a turnover, a short punt and a fake punt that didn’t pick up a first down.
The Raiders followed a fumble recovery by Noah McDill at the Sunnyvale 25 with a 75-yard, 13-play drive topped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Jake Taylor.
Sunnyvale covered 44 yards in three plays following a 21-yard punt. Quarterback Max Mcada, who finished with 76 yards rushing on 11 carries, ran for a 20-yard touchdown.
Running back Emmanuel Arinze dashed 34 yards for a touchdown after Ford punter Eli Chambers was tackled short of the first down on a fourth-and-nine play from the Panther 41.
Sunnyvale went for an onside kickoff but the Panthers covered the ball at the Ford 47 and then went 53 yards in 13 running plays for a touchdown. Kaiden Roden, who led the Panthers with 104 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 3-yard run with 30 seconds left before halftime.
The Raiders converted another turnover — an interception by Brenden Gomez — into another touchdown in the third quarter. Sunnyvale marched 51 yards in nine plays. Mcada threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Joey Bruszer, who ran a post pattern. Mcada was 10-of-16 passing for 110 yards.
Ford scored the game’s final touchdown with a 63-yard, 19-play drive that consumed nearly 10 minutes. The longest play of the drive was nine yards. Chambers ran in from the 2-yard line for the touchdown with 36 seconds remaining. Christian Boyett converted the second of two extra points to conclude scoring.
Ford held a slight advantage in total yardage at 259-253. The Panthers, who were averaging 413 yards rushing per game, finished with 235 on the ground. Rowdy Rowan also ran for 41 yards on nine carries. Ja’Donavan Wiliams rushed for 55 yards on 12 carries.
Ford only attempted five passes as Chambers completed one for 24 yards to tight end Colt Cooper.
“I was proud of our defense,” said Wallace. “We just put them on the field too much.”
Both teams are now 1-1 in district play.
The Panthers will face another big test on Wednesday at No. 9 state-ranked Caddo Mills, which improved to 7-0 with a 29-11 victory over Community.
