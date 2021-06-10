Summer strength and conditioning workouts have already begun for Greenville Independent School District student-athletes entering grades 7-12.
The workouts started last week and will continue through the end of July.
The workouts are in the mornings from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. and in the afternoon from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Skills work for an hour follows both the morning and afternoon sessions.
Greenville ISD coaches will be on hand to supervise the workouts in the weight room, gymnasium, the Roy Q. Traylor Athletic Facility and at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium
Camps are also planned for soccer, basketball, football, volleyball, tennis, softball and baseball.
Three camps are planned for June 7-10.
Girls soccer and boys basketball camps are scheduled from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Boys soccer and girls basketball camps are planned from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. and the Ace Tennis camp is planned from 10 a.m. to noon, though some of these camps could be affected by wet conditions.
Football and softball camps are planned from June 14-17 with the hours 8:30 to 10 a.m.
A volleyball camp is scheduled for June 14-17 with the hours from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.
Also planned from June 28 to July 1 is a baseball camp with the hours 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Summer workouts were delayed last year as the University Interscholastic League dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. The first official summer workout was on June 10 and it attracted 147 boys and 135 girls.
“The most I’ve had since we’ve been here,” said Lions athletic director Darren Duke. “Everybody’s been out and ready to participate again.”
GHS and other schools around the state were closed due to the pandemic from March, 2020, through the end of last school year, which was one reason the turnout was so high for the first 2020 summer workout.
Strong participation in the summer workouts helped propel the Lions’ football and volleyball teams to playoff appearances last fall and winter.
