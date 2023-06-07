Free youth summer camps for incoming third to ninth graders have been going on this week in Greenville.
Camps for softball, baseball, soccer and basketball started on Monday and are to finish on Thursday.
A tennis camp is scheduled for June 19-22 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Greenville High School tennis courts.
A volleyball camp is planned for July 24-27 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the GHS gymnasium.
A football camp is set for July 31-Aug. 3 at the T.A."Cotton" Ford Stadium. The hours are 9 to 10:30 a.m.
These other camps are also for incoming third through ninth graders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.