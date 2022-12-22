COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman has announced the appointment of Steve Schaack as the Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations.
Schaack brings 18 years of experience working in college athletics as he has worked at Utah Valley University, Fresno State and Idaho State prior to coming to A&M-Commerce.
He spent the previous 12 years at Idaho State, where he was the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations. While in Pocatello, Schaack oversaw the day-to-day activities of the communications office as well as marketing, events, creative services, game day operations and served on the senior leadership team where he had sport administration responsibilities.
“My family and I are excited to be a part of the A&M-Commerce family,” said Steve Schaack. “I am looking forward to working with talented people to grow the Lion Brand throughout the region and state. I am grateful to Eric Coleman and the opportunity he has provided me to be a part of something special.”
At A&M-Commerce, he will oversee the external operations as well as serving as the sport administrator for select sports.
“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to our executive team,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “He brings vast experience in the external space as well as a sport administrator, which helps us tremendously as we build our staff during the transition.”
During his time at Idaho State, he oversaw creative teams that regularly ranked in the Top 100 out of all Division I programs for social media engagement. He also had several football seasons where record attendance marks were set.
He served as the sport supervisor for the women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, and cheer and dance programs during his time in Pocatello.
Prior to Idaho State, Schaack spent time at Fresno State from 2007-10 as the Associate Communications Director. In Fresno, he coordinated publicity for the three-time WAC champion women’s basketball team and oversaw publicity of the 2008 National Championship baseball team.
Schaack worked at Utah Valley University from 2004-07. During that time, he worked in the communications office and was a part of years 2-4 of the department’s transition to Division I athletics from junior college competition.
Over Schaack’s career he has also spent time volunteering with media operations at the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.
Schaack is married to his wife Alli, and they have three daughters, Cami, Sophie, Gracie and one son, Brady.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.